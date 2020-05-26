Triple H Says WWE Wants Ronda Rousey Back, Responds to Recent Controversial Comments

Triple H sat down with TMZ Sports on Tuesday and addressed the questions surrounding Ronda Rousey's future with the company. The former Raw Women's Champion hasn't been seen on WWE television since WrestleMania 35, and recently she caused controversy by ranting on Twitter about wrestling being fake and calling fans "ungrateful" during an interview with Steve-O. "The Game" didn't seem bothered by the comments, even if they caused some backlash from within the WWE locker room.

"I think Ronda's in a place in her personal life where she's figuring some things out," Hunter said. "But, the thing with Ronda is you never know what she is saying. Is she attacking the business really or is she attacking the business because she knows that's what will light up the fans that love the business?"

Despite that controversy, Hunter said WWE is ready to start doing business again whenever she is.

"We still have a great relationship on everything and when she is ready, absolutely [we'll have her back]," he said.

Alexa Bliss, who called out Rousey on the "fake" comments by pointing out that Rousey concussed her while they two were working together on house shows, said in an interview with Express this week that Rousey owes some apologies whenever she does decide to return.

"There's been people in the locker room that I haven't got along with but you have to think about it as you're traveling with people 300 days a year, we're all like sisters," Bliss said. "It's like being in a family reunion every single day of your life. But you hash it out and you get over it and you work together and now we all get along great and we are all one big family. I think she may have some apologizing to do because it was disrespectful and our company is built on respect. But I don't see why she wouldn't be welcome with open arms."

Bliss talked about her reaction to Rousey's comments during a recent interview with ComicBook.

"I feel like anybody can think what they want about what we do, but what we do is freaking hard," she said. "I understand that, and I have a lot of respect for Ronda and what she does in UFC and everything like that. She came to WWE and we were more than accommodating to her and more than willing to work with her and make sure that she had every tool to succeed because MMA and WWE are a lot different. And yeah, she came with a big fan base behind her and everything like that, but she wouldn't have been as successful if it wasn't for the women in the ring with her that were willing to work with her. She's very talented on her own as well, but it's a two person thing. No one looks good by themselves."

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.