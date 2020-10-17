Ronda Rousey Staying In Ring Shape, Possible WWE Return Looms

While we still don't know when (or if) Ronda Rousey will return to WWE, the former women's champion looks to be staying acclimated to the ring. Rousey was spotted training with former Impact Wrestling star James Storm alongside her husband, Travis Browne, this week. Storm posted a picture and comment to his Twitter page, noting that the couple invited him to train with them.

The post says:

Big thanks to @rondarousey & @travisbrownemma for the invite to do a little wrestling around. I’ve met a lot of people that come from different sports but none besides @therealkurtangle that have the respect for pro wrestling like she does.

Big thanks to @rondarousey & @travisbrownemma for the invite to do a little wrestling around. I’ve met a lot of people that come from different sports but none besides @therealkurtangle that have the respect for pro wrestling like she does. pic.twitter.com/i0vjd5vQI2 — The Cowboy (@JamesStormBrand) October 17, 2020

Rousey last wrestled for WWE at WrestleMania 35 last year in New Jersey. She suffered an injury during that match and was reportedly leaving the business in an effort to start a family with Browne. Later that year, she suffered another hand injury while filming an episode of 9-1-1 for FOX.

Recently, Paul Heyman had hinted that Rousey may have signed a new agreement with WWE. Her previous deal had been set to expire in April 2021, though we don't have official word on any extension. Rousey has talked about a return to the ring in a part time role at some point in the future, though nothing has been confirmed.

"Everyone presumes that Ronda Rousey's contract expires at a certain time. I don't understand why people don't realize that perhaps, just perhaps, Ronda Rousey's contract has been extended or she has worked out a new deal and it would not benefit either WWE or Ronda Rousey to go public with that information. But why wouldn't people understand that it would be kept secret?" Heyman told the New York Post.

Time will tell whether or not Rousey returns to WWE, but we'd expect the rumors to heat-up around Royal Rumble and WrestleMania time. A singles match with Becky Lynch down the line still has big money on it.