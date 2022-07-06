WWE's Ronda Rousey Responds to Money in the Bank Loss on SmackDown

Money in the Bank lived up to its reputation of shaking up the Title picture, as Liv Morgan cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase on Ronda Rousey and successfully became the new SmackDown Women's Champion. Now Morgan will head to the blue brand and reveal what's next for her, and a new promo for this week's SmackDown has revealed that Rousey will be featured on the show as well. The new promo asks how the Baddest Woman on the planet will respond to Morgan's cash-in, and teases we will find out this Friday. You can watch the full promo in the video below.

This week's SmackDown will be quite eventful, as it will also feature the return of Roman Reigns. The last time Reigns appeared on the show was for his Title defense against Riddle, which came after Reigns helped The Usos decimate RK-Bro on a previous episode. Orton's been out with an injury ever since and Riddle looked to avenge his partner, and while it was a hard-fought match, The Bloodline found a way to come out ahead.

That's what paved the way for Brock Lesnar's return after the match, who battled it out with Reigns at WrestleMania 38. Now Lesnar is back but we haven't actually heard him explain why yet, which could end up being revealed this week as well. Guess we'll have to wait and see if Lesnar also makes an appearance.

Before Morgan was cashing in Money in the Bank briefcases she was aligning with Finn Balor and AJ Styles against Edge, Rhea Ripley, and Damian Priest's Judgement Day faction. In a previous interview with The New York Post, Morgan revealed she couldn't have had more fun during her time with Balor and Styles, and that they always wanted to make sure she was seen and heard.

"They were amazing honestly. They are such total and complete pros. Being in the ring and seeing how they operate, there are a lot of things I can pick up on from A.J. and from Finn. They made me feel so included and they made me feel so important. They wanted me to stand in the middle, they wanted me to have a spotlight. So I'm really grateful that they were so gracious to me as far as TV time and wanted me to be seen and heard and valued," Morgan said.

"Their level of comfort. They're just always ready to go," Morgan said. "They're calm before they wrestle, while I'm like pacing the hall back and forth and I'm like, 'guys, guys.' I'm so excited. They think it's cute, they think it's funny. Their composure – they compose themselves in a completely different manner than I do. They've wrestled way longer than I have. They have a bag of skills that I don't even know about."

