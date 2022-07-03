Liv Morgan Cashes in Money in the Bank on Ronda Rousey, Wins SmackDown Women's Championship

After several weeks of verbal and creative jabs at each other on WWE television and social media, tonight was finally the night for SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey and Natalya to meet in the ring. In the lead-up to this match, Rousey has challenged the superiority of the Sharpshooter and Natalya's main event status while Natalya has taken shots at Rousey's baddest woman on the planet title and her leaving WWE to be a mother. Now was the time for both to put it all on the line for the SmackDown Women's Championship, and after a physical match-up, it was Rousey who would win the match, but there was a twist, as Liv Morgan would cash in her Money in the Bank briefcase on a hurt Rousey and come away as the new SmackDown Women's Champion.

Natalya and Ronda would trade signature moves early, with Ankle Locks and Sharpshooters attempted, and Natalya was not happy with the commentary team or those who weren't in her corner early on. Natalya would then lock in a sleeper hold on Rousey in the center of the ring, and while Rousey escaped, Natalya knocked her back down quickly and then stomped on her back several times.

Rousey would again come back but Natalya brought her back down and hit more punches to the midsection and ribs, locking in another hold afterward. Rousey countered the hold but Natalya was able to counter right back, and then a clothesline followed, knocking Rousey back down to the mat. A throw to the corner was met by an elbow from roused, and then a kick to the leg led to two clotheslines and a roll through that left Natalya's arm in pain. Rousey hit two knee shots and then picked up Natalya for a Piper's Pit, but Natalya reversed it and went for a cover but Rousey countered with a cover. Then Natalya went for an armbar, but Rousey didn't let it happen. She then countered into a sharpshooter, with Rousey celebrating as she locked it in.

Natalya got to the bottom rope and then they exchanged slaps before Rousey went for an armbar, but Natalya threw her through the ropes and into the barricade on the outside, and it looked like Rousey hurt her knee somewhere along the journey. Natalya picked her up and put her on the ring apron, and she locked Rousey into a sharpshooter. Rousey tried to get away but Natalya picked her back up only for Rousey to move her and slam her into the post, knocking Natalya down to the floor.

Rousey went for the armbar again when she got back in the ring but then Natalya reversed it and went for the sharpshooter, only for Rousey to counter into an Ankle Lock. Natalya tried to get to the bottom ropes but then Natalya ended up almost getting the sharpshooter, but Rousey somehow locked in an armbar, and that was enough to make Natalya tap and get the win.

Rousey was clearly weathered, and that's when Liv Morgan's music hit. Morgan cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase and then attacked Rousey, but Rousey was still able to lock in the Ankle Lock. Morgan kicked the hurt leg and then pinned Rousey, becoming the new SmackDown Women's Champion. Rousey and Morgan then hugged and Rousey lifted her arm, and Morgan is your new Champion.

Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Seth Rollins vs Drew McIntyre vs Sheamus vs Omos vs Sami Zayn vs Riddle vs Madcap Moss

Raw Women's Championship Match: Bianca Belair (C) defeats Carmella

SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Ronda Rousey (C) def Natalya

Undisputed Tag Team Championships: The Usos (C) defeat The Street Profits

United States Championship Match: Bobby Lashley (C) defeats Theory

