WWE's Liv Morgan Reveals Finn Balor and AJ Styles Wanted her to Have the Spotlight During Team-Up

Before Judgement Day's recent leadership turmoil, their biggest challengers were the fan-favorite trio of Liv Morgan, Finn Balor, and AJ Styles. The two teams would throw down several times, and Morgan, Balor, and Styles' group would even earn the BulLiv Club nickname before they disbanded. They seemed to enjoy being on the same team, and in a recent interview with Joseph Staszewski of The New York Post, Morgan revealed what it was like working with Balor and Styles, what she thinks of doing more mixed tag team matches, and how Balor and Styles wanted her to be seen, heard, and valued.

"They were amazing honestly. They are such total and complete pros. Being in the ring and seeing how they operate, there are a lot of things I can pick up on from A.J. and from Finn. They made me feel so included and they made me feel so important. They wanted me to stand in the middle, they wanted me to have a spotlight. So I'm really grateful that they were so gracious to me as far as TV time and wanted me to be seen and heard and valued," Morgan said.

When she was asked about any advice they had for her, Morgan said she definitely noticed how comfortable and composed they are before they jump into a match.

"Their level of comfort. They're just always ready to go," Morgan said. "They're calm before they wrestle, while I'm like pacing the hall back and forth and I'm like, 'guys, guys.' I'm so excited. They think it's cute, they think it's funny. Their composure – they compose themselves in a completely different manner than I do. They've wrestled way longer than I have. They have a bag of skills that I don't even know about."

As for doing more mixed tag team matches, Morgan is 100% in. "I can't speak for other women, but me personally I'd absolutely love it. I have so much fun working against the boys and Rhea. I would love to do something like that again, maybe even something more physical," Morgan said.

Eventually, Balor would end up ceasing the top position in Edge's Judgement Day faction, though the rivalry between Morgan and her former Tag Team partner Rhea Ripley still carries on. Ripley has been out with an injury and will have to miss her match against Bianca Belair, but when she comes back, perhaps we'll see Morgan and Ripley one final time.

