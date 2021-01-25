Stephanie McMahon Provides Latest Update on Ronda Rousey's WWE Return

✖

Even though Ronda Rousey has been training for a pro wrestling comeback for a while, she still hasn't been seen on WWE television since losing in the main event of WrestleMania 35 back in April 2019. WWE officials have been asked about the UFC Hall of Famer numerous times, and in a new interview with TMZ Sports Stephanie McMahon gave the latest update on "The Rowdy One."

"Ronda's been very public that she'd like to start her own family," McMahon said. "Once she does that, our doors are absolutely open, our arms are open, we are very hopeful that Ronda will come back home to WWE."

Weeks after WrestleMania 35 Rousey announced she was stepping away from WWE in order to start a family with her husband Travis Browne. However, no pregnancy announcement has come since then. On top of running her YouTube channel, Rousey also got back into acting with a role on the FOX series 9-1-1 later that year.

She also hasn't been too shy about her resentment towards WWE fans, who started consistently booing her the longer her Raw Women's Champion reign went.

“So it’s just like … what am I doing it for if I’m not being able to spend my time and energy on my family, but instead spending my time and my energy on a bunch of f—ing ungrateful fans that don’t even appreciate me? I love performing. I love the girls. I love being out there … but, at the end of the day, I was just like, ‘F— these fans, dude,'" Rousey said in an interview with Steve-O last year. "My family loves me and they appreciate me and I want all my energy to go into them. So that was my decision at the end of the day. It’s like, ‘Hey girls. Love what you’re doing. I’m gonna try and take all my momentum and push you guys as far as I can … fly little birds, fly! I’m going f—ing home!’ And that was basically it.”

The leading theory regarding Rousey's WWE future is that she'll be returning from hiatus this Sunday at the WWE Royal Rumble. The latest betting odds from Bovada have her tied for the second-best odds to win the 2021 Women's Rumble match.