WWE Royal Rumble: Fans React Bray Wyatt's Wild New Look, Uncle Howdy Destroying LA Knight
Bray Wyatt was victorious in Saturday night's Pitch Black Match on Saturday night at the WWE Royal Rumble. But the conversation surrounding the match centered around what came afterward. Wyatt donned a brand new mask after pinning LA Knight, then proceeded to ignore every shot Knight took with a kendo stick as he tried to retreat up the ramp. Wyatt eventually attacked him on the stage, prompting Uncle Howdy to appear on a platform and hit Knight with a Senton through the stage. Sparks and flames erupted from the impact, and the characters from Wyatt's Firefly Funhouse were left watching from the platform while Wyatt reveled in the victory.
Responses to Wyatt's new look, the Pitch Black match and Howdy's stunt then flooded Twitter. You can see some of the reactions below!
The Stuff of Nightmares
prevnext
BRAY WYATT LOOKS COOL AF!! #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/nkfkWUNSVl— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) January 29, 2023
A New Face of Fear
prevnext
Bray Wyatt with a new mask after winning the Pitch Black match. #RoyalRumble #PitchBlackMatch pic.twitter.com/a9xl3ChQJi— Just Billiam (@JustBilliam) January 29, 2023
Alley-Oop
prevnext
Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy sending LA Knight to the trainers room #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/HGfqoRN9Xe— Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) January 29, 2023
Parkour!
prevnext
Nobody:
Uncle Howdy:#RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/6zXWfoCoXn— Tom Campbell (@TomCampbell) January 29, 2023
It All Makes Sense!
prevnext
Uncle howdy is Shane McMahon. I’ve solved the mystery. https://t.co/tim0qlBa98— James Viscardi (@JimViscardi) January 29, 2023
Paralysis Demon!
prevnext
bray wyatt cosplaying as my sleep paralysis demon i see pic.twitter.com/UpUEevQZhR— DeonteDDJ (-_•) 🔥ジ🤘🏽🦥 (@deonteddj) January 29, 2023
Thought It Looked Familiar
prev
Bray Wyatt's new mask #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/Z2QJjlNOlm— Ry ⚡ (@RMxMahon) January 29, 2023