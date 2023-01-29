WWE Royal Rumble: Fans React Bray Wyatt's Wild New Look, Uncle Howdy Destroying LA Knight

Bray Wyatt was victorious in Saturday night's Pitch Black Match on Saturday night at the WWE Royal Rumble. But the conversation surrounding the match centered around what came afterward. Wyatt donned a brand new mask after pinning LA Knight, then proceeded to ignore every shot Knight took with a kendo stick as he tried to retreat up the ramp. Wyatt eventually attacked him on the stage, prompting Uncle Howdy to appear on a platform and hit Knight with a Senton through the stage. Sparks and flames erupted from the impact, and the characters from Wyatt's Firefly Funhouse were left watching from the platform while Wyatt reveled in the victory.

Responses to Wyatt's new look, the Pitch Black match and Howdy's stunt then flooded Twitter. You can see some of the reactions below!