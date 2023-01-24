Bray Wyatt and The Undertaker Reflect on Their Moment From WWE Raw XXX

Bray Wyatt and Undertaker took part in a "passing of the torch" moment during Monday Night Raw's 30th Anniversary this week in Philadelphia. "The Deadman" was on the verge of hitting LA Knight with a chokeslam early in the show, only to toss Knight over to Wyatt for a Sister Abigail. He then whispered something in Wyatt's ear before leaving, then took to Twitter to post a message — "Moments define this industry. This one was special!"

Wyatt responded on Tuesday by thanking "The Phenom" for all of his support. The two clashed in their only one-on-one match back at WrestleMania 31 in 2015.

This moment justified a lifetime of sacrifices for me. A lifetime of people treating my uniqueness like it was a disease. Through all the bad times I never changed myself to fit anyone’s narrative. I’m proud of that. Thank you Taker. #SuckItLAKnight pic.twitter.com/nQHYWNq7CL — WYATT 6 (@Windham6) January 24, 2023

Wrestling insider @WrestleVotes also chimed in with a note about Undertaker's support of Wyatt backstage — "Feels like a good time to tweet this, following their match at WrestleMania 31 Undertaker told Vince in the post match embrace to 'take care of him' in reference to Bray. Regardless of what happened in the interim, Taker has always been a huge Wyatt supporter. It showed just now."

"I hope things get worked out with him somewhere," Undertaker said at WrestleMania Axxess last year when Wyatt was still technically a free agent. "He is a phenomenal talent and I think he has a lot to offer this industry. So, I want to wish the best for him. Hopefully, at some point, he comes home."

Wyatt will face Knight in a "Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match" this Saturday at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view. Check out the lineup for the show below:

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens

Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens Raw Women's Championship: Bianca Belair vs. Alexa Bliss

Bianca Belair vs. Alexa Bliss Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight (Pitch Black Match)

Men's Royal Rumble: Kofi Kingston, Santos Escobar, Ricochet, Austin Theory, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Baron Corbin, Rey Mysterio, Gunther, Cody Rhodes, Omos, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Braun Strowman, Karrion Kross, TBA

Women's Royal Rumble: Liv Morgan, Candice LeRae, Rhea Ripley, Raquel Rodriguez, Shayna Baszler, Zelina Vega, Emma, TBA

As for what a Pitch Black Match is, Knight speculated on it during a recent appearance on The Bump — "It's something new in the making. Every indication I've been given is that this is going to be a kick a-- street fight and be kind of in the dark. I don't know what the lighting is going to be, how it's going to work, what other kind of factors or elements are going to come into play. All I know is it's going to be a fight at the Royal Rumble."