WWE Royal Rumble: Ricochet Debuts Green Ranger Gear

WWE Superstar Ricochet debuted some cool new Power Rangers gear inspired by the Green Ranger for the WWE Royal Rumble! The WWE Royal Rumble premium live event kicks off the year strong on the road to WrestleMania 40, and it's because many fans get to see the stories we'll enjoy for the new few months start to take shape. It's also one of the most anticipated premium live events due to many of the potential returns, surprises, and more that take place during the Rumble matches themselves. It's also where the WWE Superstars show out the most with new gear and more.

Ricochet has sported cool in-ring gear inspired by Power Rangers in the past, and the superstar really went all out for this year's WWE Royal Rumble. Bringing in another take on the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, Ricochet's gear this time around is the green and gold look that Tommy Oliver's Green Ranger famously took on in the first Mighty Morphin Power Rangers season. Entering at Number 28 and then being eliminated by Drew McIntyre later in the match, it was a powerful showcase. Check it out below.

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 Match Card and Results

Ricochet was only one of the many competitors seen in the Men's Royal Rumble match, and was only one of the many eliminated before it was all over. It's the first of many big matches that Ricochet and other Superstars will have their shots at this year, and that means there will just be as many opportunities for big surprises in the months and weeks to come.

The WWE Royal Rumble 2024 premium live event is now ongoing. Starting at Saturday, January 27th at 8 PM ET with a kick-off show that started at 7PM EST in Tampa Bay, FL, the event is now streaming live with Peacock. The current card and results for the premium live event breaks down as such:

What do you think of Ricochet's Power Rangers gear for the WWE Royal Rumble? Which Power Ranger would you want to see him take on next? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!