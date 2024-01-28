WWE Royal Rumble: Andrade Makes WWE Return

The Royal Rumble is one of the biggest events of the year on the WWE calendar for several reasons, but one of the biggest is that anyone can show up during the countdown to 30. Legends can make appearances, and often new people are added to the roster with big introductions as well. It's also a place for welcome returns, and tonight's Men's Royal Rumble match featured the return of former AEW star Andrade El Idolo. Andrade made his return at the number 4 spot and would end up battling it out with Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Grayson Waller, Santos Escobar, and Carmelo Hayes. You can check out the video of his return in the post below.

Andrade wrapped up his run in All Elite Wrestling at AEW Worlds End in a match against Miro, which ended with the betrayal of his former agent CJ Perry. After Worlds End, Tony Khan was asked about Andrade's status with the company, and he confirmed that Andrade's contract was up at the end of the year. Khan also praised Andrade's work over the past few months and said they had tried to come to an agreement.

"Andrade El Idolo's contract is up at the end of the year," Khan said. "We've had great talks. I have a ton of respect for Andrade El Idolo. He's been a huge performer in the Continental Classic week after week I talked about this great run Collision's been on, Andrade El Idolo has been a huge part of it. Also has wrestled on the other shows and the Blue League of the Continental Classic."

"He's outstanding. I wanted to keep him involved at the top. If we had been able to reach an agreement, certainly he would be somebody we would slot in, in a prominent position. I think we did everything we could to show Andrade El Idolo we really do value him," Khan said.

"I think this last run he's had in recent months has been tremendous. If this is going to be the way he's gonna leave AEW, talk about leaving on a high note because he had a great match with Miro tonight," Khan said.

Royal Rumble 2024

Men's Royal Rumble Match: Cody Rhodes vs CM Punk vs Shinsuke Nakamura vs Bobby Lashley vs Drew McIntyre vs TBD.

Women's Royal Rumble Match: Bayley wins the Women's Rumble Match

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Fatal 4-Way Match: Roman Reigns (C) def. AJ Styles, Randy Orton, and LA Knight

United States Championship Match: Logan Paul (C) def. Kevin Owens

