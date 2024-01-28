Logal Paul Retains the U.S. Championship Against Kevin Owens at WWE Royal Rumble

Logan Paul defeated Kevin Owens to retain the United States Championship at the Royal Rumble. The match started with Logan Paul attempting to give Kevin Owens a handshake, with the challenger deciding instead to go on the offensive. The opening moments of the U.S. title match were all Owens, leaving the social media superstar stunned and shellshocked. However, the tide quickly turned when Paul began attacking the injured right hand of Owens. The United States champion started to get a little too cocky, going for a leg split pin attempt on Owens, which got a kickout and slap from Owen in response.

The action went back and forth, with both competitors giving it everything they had. Logan Paul displayed his aerial expertise with slingshot lariats and frog splashes. But he got a little too cocky when he tried to suplex Kevin Owens off the top rope. Paul even stopped to taunt commentator Corey Graves, who had previously said that no one could hit a top rope suplex on Kevin Owens. Owens was able to reverse the suplex on the turnbuckle, sending Paul scrambling.

Things got even crazier when a member of Logan Paul's entourage tried to interfere in the match. While security tried to remove the entourage member, Austin Theory and Grayson Waller made their way to ringside, with Theory sliding Paul a pair of brass knuckles. Owens was able to get the brass knuckles away from Paul and delivered his own KO punch to the champ. But as the referee made the 1-2-3 count, he stopped when noticing the brass knuckles on Owens' hand, thereby disqualifying him from the match.

While Logan Paul may have retained his United States Championship at the Royal Rumble, he suffered a powerbomb through a table by Kevin Owens. It looks like this heated rivalry is only just beginning.

Kevin Owens and Logan Paul brawl before the Royal Rumble

The rivalry between Logan Paul and Kevin Owens heated up even before they made it to the Royal Rumble. The two WWE Superstars got into it while working out at the WWE Performance Center earlier this week. Video shared by WWE showed Paul in the ring at the Performance Center when Owens entered the building. The two competitors started trading insults at one another, resulting in Owen rushing the ring. Paul and Owens had to be separated by other wrestlers in the PC getting their workout on.

Kevin Owens earned a title shot at the Royal Rumble by winning the United States Title Tournament on SmackDown, defeating Austin Theory, Carmelo Hayes, and Santos Escobar. Logan Paul was at the SmackDown announce desk during the Owens vs. Escobar finals match, with the champion taunting Owens the entire time. However, Kevin Owens got his payback by knocking Logan Paul out with one punch.