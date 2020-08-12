Rusev Blasts Wrestling Fan for Wanting WWE to Fire Lana

Lana returned to WWE television this week for a backstage segment on Monday Night Raw involving Natalya, who she now manages, and a returning Mickie James. Given that the "Ravishing Russian" is still a heel, some wrestling fans voice their anger over her on social media whenever she pops up. But this week her husband Rusev (now going by Miro) felt one fan went way over the line by campaigning for WWE to fire her just like they fired him back in April.

The former United States Champion wrote, "Hey you know what F you , dude. Wishing for somebody to be fired speaks volumes of a shitty person. Fix your shittiness now before you pass is down." The fan deleted the original tweet, then posted an apology. Rusev responded both via Twitter and on his Twitch channel.

IRL only on https://t.co/LuDGgMBsw4 I’m glad we figured it out. Be good. — Miro (@ToBeMiro) August 12, 2020

Lana has started popping up on Rusev's Twitch streams and YouTube videos ever since her kayfabe storyline with Bobby Lashley ended following the Backlash pay-per-view.

"The Bulgarian Brute" has said very little about what he intends to do next in the wrestling business following his release. He's even claimed that he's done with wrestling and wants to be a professional Twitch streamer and content creator.

"I'm done. I'm done, man. I'm just enjoying my Twitch. I'm a professional Twitcher, YouTuber, content creator," he said during a recent stream. "...I'm not a wrestler anymore. Can I be your favorite streamer?"

He also hit a bit of a speed bump in his streaming career as he was temporarily banned from Twitch when Lana appeared on his channel in a bikini. He was later reinstated.

I was too sexy for Twitch. I learned my lesson. See y’all tomorrow https://t.co/LpksrVZZJM — Miro (@ToBeMiro) July 31, 2020

Do you think Rusev (Miro) is actually retired? Or will he be back on television in the near future? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

