Rusev Claims to Be Done With Pro Wrestling

Rusev, now going by Miro, was one of the 30+ wrestlers released by WWE back on April 15. But while the 90-Day "No Compete" has expired, the former United States Champion has made no indication about where he'll go next. In the months since his departure he's focussed mostly on growing his Twitch channel, and even made the bold claim in a recent stream that he was done wrestling in order to focus on gaming.

"I'm done. I'm done, man. I'm just enjoying my Twitch. I'm a professional Twitcher, YouTuber, content creator," Miro said (h/t Fightful) "...I'm not a wrestler anymore. Can I be your favorite streamer?"

It's entirely possible, and even likely, that he's just messing with people and that he'll be back inside of a wrestling ring in the near future. But for now, we'll just have to take him at his word.

Back on July 12 the "Bulgarian Brute" revealed he had tested positive for COVID-19.

"I am absolutely positive for COVID-19. I am absolutely 100 percent, super mega incredibly positive. Yes, I got the phone call from the doctor...." he said, recalling taking the test and getting contacted by a doctor...."

"I feel great. I kind of knew with the whole smell and taste thing, but this just confirms it," he continued. "The good thing is I found out about delivery."

In his final months with WWE he had been locked in a love triangle storyline with Lana and Bobby Lashley, which eventually led to a mixed tag match on an episode of Raw (also including Liv Morgan) then was inexplicably dropped. Rusev was taken off television, while Lana and Lashley continued to be a storyline couple up until she cost him a WWE Championship match at Backlash against Drew McIntyre. Lashley is now in the Hurt Business faction alongside MVP and Shelton Benjamin, while Lana is managing Natalya.

In an interview with Digital Spy back in June, Lashley addressed why their storyline never got a true ending.

"I don't think it had a proper conclusion," he said. "I think there was so much we could do. "We had a full head of steam, people wanted Rusev to rip my arms off and beat me with them. I really don't know what happened to tell you the truth. I think we were at the point where the revenge needed to happen and it didn't.

"I don't know where we could have went or where we were going to go with it. I just wish that I could have had the match that I wanted to have with Rusev," he continued. "I've seen him in some great matches and I think I could have had one with him."

