Rusev Addresses His Post-WWE Future

Rusev was, unfortunately, one of the 30+ active wrestlers WWE released back in mid-April. The former United States Champion has popped up a couple of times on social media since then, mostly to let people known about his new Twitch channel, but hadn't addressed his future plans in the wrestling business. However on Thursday he took to Twitter to address a few fan questions, as well as shut down one critic who claimed he would only ever be known for his WWE run.

Other wrestlers who have been released since April 15 include Zack Ryder, EC3, Drake Maverick, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Sarah Logan, Cain Velasquez and Curtis Axel.

I ain’t dead , my man. I’m just starting https://t.co/QR1BlRzdqz — Miro (@RusevBUL) May 14, 2020

"Stay true to God and live my best life," he wrote when asked what his post-WWE plans were.

This is like saying Arnold is just a bodybuilder and everybody knows him for lifting weights https://t.co/wCIgQpjbTH — Miro (@RusevBUL) May 14, 2020

Prior to his release Rusev had been off of television for nearly two months following his love triangle storyline with Lana and Bobby Lashley. It was during that run that fans started chanting once again for his old Rusev Day gimmick, which WWE unceremoniously ended in late 2018.

"I feel like it's real, man. I think it's organic," Rusev said in an interview with ComicBook in December. "After the first Rusev Day run, we did great, and all of a sudden, there was nothing for it for one reason or another. But, and then after that was done, I wanted to kill Rusev Day forever. I wanted to be done, I hate like repeating stuff, right? But at the same time, now the people have embraced it so well that, I mean, I can't fight it.

"If that's what they want, of course I'm gonna give 'em what they want, because I care what they think," he continued. "And I want them to be happy every time when they see me. When I leave, I want 'em to be like 'Man, Rusev, Rusev Day.' So yeah, we're full on running with it. And I love seeing it, I love all the fan support, and it's just amazing to see that something can be gone for so long. And with peoples' love and appreciation they bring it back. And now it's running wild, brother."

