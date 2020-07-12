Former WWE Superstar Rusev Reveals He Has COVID-19

During his live Twitch stream on Sunday afternoon, former WWE Superstar Rusev (now going by Miro) revealed that he had tested positive for COVID-19. The announcement comes mere days after Lana announced that both of her parents had tested positive for the virus as well. Since the announcement, numerous fans have responded on social media wishing him a speedy recovery.

Despite his diagnosis, the "Bulgarian Brute" seemed to be in positive spirits.

"I am absolutely positive for COVID-19. I am absolutely 100 percent, super mega incredibly positive. Yes, I got the phone call from the doctor...." he said, recalling taking the test and getting contacted by a doctor...."

"I feel great. I kind of knew with the whole smell and taste thing, but this just confirms it," he continued. "The good thing is I found out about delivery."

The former United States Champion was released by WWE back on May 15.

"The Ravishing Russian" broke the news on Thursday that her mother had been taken to the ICU after testing positive, then stated her father had also tested positive later in the day. She provided an update in a YouTube stream on Saturday.

WWE has been dealing with an outbreak of COVID-19 over the past few weeks. Pro Wrestling Sheet reported last week that at least 30 positive cases had been found within the WWE Performance Center, and roughly 1,500 tests had been given out since the end of June.

The ongoing epidemic has driven certain wrestlers to step away from actively wrestling at the Performance Center, most notably Roman Reigns.

"The company (WWE) has done everything that they can to make it the safest work environment possible. It is not the workplace that I was necessarily concerned about," Reigns explained in a recent interview. "The decision was taken mainly because each performer travels so much, and we are all such a diverse group and from all over the place. I'm not convinced, and I can't trust the fact that everybody is taking it as seriously and locking themselves down at home like I am. I trust my life with my co-workers every time I step foot in the ring, but I just can't put the same trust when it has my children, my wife and my family involved.

"But I don't want it to come off as I am taking a stand against the company at all, because I love the WWE. I've been a part of this company just since I was a little boy," he added. "That's why I always take it so personally when I represent them."

