Bobby Lashley Addresses Why His Love Triangle Storyline With Rusev Didn't Have an Ending

✖

The love triangle storyline between Bobby Lashley, Lana and Rusev was one of the most controversial on WWE programming in late 2019-early 2020. Between the accusations of cheating, the fake pregnancy, a potential lesbian storyline with Lana and Liv Morgan and a ruined wedding segment, the feud was simultaneously one of the most talked-about and one of the most hated in recent WWE history. And yet after a brief match at Starrcade, a tables match at TLC, a 15-minute match on Raw and a mixed tag match involving Morgan and Lana, the storyline was inexplicably dropped with no real conclusion. Rusev was pulled from television and released, while Lana remained with Lashley as an on-screen couple.

In a new interview with Digital Spy, Lashley addressed how the feud didn't really have an ending.

"I don't think it had a proper conclusion," he said. "I think there was so much we could do. "We had a full head of steam, people wanted Rusev to rip my arms off and beat me with them. I really don't know what happened to tell you the truth. I think we were at the point where the revenge needed to happen and it didn't.

"I don't know where we could have went or where we were going to go with it. I just wish that I could have had the match that I wanted to have with Rusev," he continued. "I've seen him in some great matches and I think I could have had one with him."

In recent weeks Lashley has been locked in a new storyline involving Lana, MVP and WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. Several weeks back Porter approached Lashley and pointed out that he hadn't competed for the WWE Championship since Great American Bash 2007, back when Porter was still a full-time wrestler with the company. Lashley decided to bring MVP in as his new manager (much to Lana's outrage), and together the pair got the attention of McIntyre via a sneak attack. This week's Raw ended with Lashley trapping McIntyre in a full nelson (fka The Master Lock) as the show went off the air. The two men will clash at Backlash with the WWE Championship up for grabs.

Here's the full card for Backlash as of now:

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley

WWE Universal Championship: Braun Strowman vs. The Miz & John Morrison

Raw Women's Championship: Asuka vs. Nia Jax

Edge vs. Randy Orton

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.