Sasha Banks and Shayna Baszler Take Shots at Gina Carano

This week's Monday Night Raw saw Shayna Bazler knock Sasha Banks off her feet with a single punch, indicating that she wanted to be in the conversation for the Raw Women's Championship. The two wound up having a non-title match later in the show, but it was thrown out after Asuka and Bayley started brawling at ringside. The Mandalorian star and former MMA fighter Gina Carano took notice of Baszler's punch, writing that it made her want to get involved in WWE.

Banks fired back by writing, "And just like that, I wanna whoop your ass too... you wouldn't last in my Universe but you're welcome to try."

And just like that I want to attend my first @WWEUniverse event.. @SashaBanksWWE & @QoSBaszler 💙💜💙 two of my favorites. https://t.co/2SbwIkLjAC — Gina Carano (@ginacarano) August 4, 2020

Baslzer then got in on the fan, responding to Carano by writing, "One of my favorite Star Wars characters!"

For those who don't know, Carano played the role of Carasynthia "Cara" Dune for three episodes in the first season of The Mandalorian. Back in February a report came out that Banks was involved with Season 2 of the show, but nothing has been confirmed since then.

Banks agreed to grant Asuka a rematch for her title at SummerSlam later this month, but only if she can beat Bayley in a match on next week's Raw. Baszler cut a promo saying she'd be rooting for Asuka, since she wanted "The Empress" to be her victim when she finally won the Raw Women's Championship.

On top of antagonizing Carano, "The Boss" has been handing out threats to Asuka on Twitter.

I know you miss your friend @KairiSaneWWE Dont worry, cause next week @itsBayleyWWE is gonna retire you too, and since I’m rich rich🤑 I’ll use some of my pocket change to fly you back to Japan so you can cry together @WWEAsuka 😂 #WWERaw #2BeltzBanks #Bayley3Brands pic.twitter.com/oBuYIKUVjl — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) August 4, 2020

Here's the card for SummerSlam on Aug. 23. As of now, the show will reportedly take place in Atlantic City:

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton

Raw Tag Team Championships: The Street Profits vs. Andrade & Angel Garza

United States Championship: Apollo Crews vs. MVP

Raw Women's Championship: Sasha Banks vs. Asuka (if she beats Bayley next week)

Dominik Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins

