WWE Superstar Sasha Banks Reportedly Involved in Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2

WWE Superstar Sasha Banks will play a role in Season 2 of the hit Disney+ series The Mandalorian, according to reports from both Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet and the Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast. Little is known about Banks’ role in the show, though the podcast’s official Twitter account reported “The Boss” has already filmed her scenes for the show. Banks has been out of action since early February with what was reportedly an ankle injury. If true, the role will be her first acting role outside of professional wrestling.

Banks has not commented on the report as of this time. Season 2 of The Mandalorian is set for release on Disney+ in October 2020.

To add a little more to this. Sasha has shot her scenes already. — Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast 🎙 (@Matmenpodcast) February 16, 2020

“The Boss” gave an update on her possible return (albeit in character) in a recent interview on WWE’s After The Bell podcast. She’s been a heel ever since she returned to television back in August 2019 following a hiatus.

“A couple of weeks ago, the evil, un-role model, terrible mother, Lacey Evans tripped me backstage and hurt my ankle. I can barely walk. It’s terrible. I’m a person that always wants to be 125%. Right now, I’m just at 100%. So, you guys have to wait. It’s unacceptable. I’m taking my time so I can come back bigger and better than ever.”

She also described her plans for WrestleMania 36, which is coming up in April.

“My sights are to wear the most bomb outfit right next to my best friend’s side as she defends her title against some loser,” Banks said when asked what she wanted to do at the show. “You know WrestleMania is so long. If anything, I would hope that we were on the pre-show just so I can get it done and over with. I’ll probably still be making the same amount of money…That’s what it’s all about. I want to make the most money, I want to be on the pre-show so I can get out of there. It’s a long long day, we’re probably there from 8 AM till 2 AM in the morning. So I just got to go. I got to get my beauty sleep.”

