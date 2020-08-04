WWE SummerSlam 2020's Host City Reportedly Confirmed

WWE's annual SummerSlam pay-per-view is just a few weeks away, but the company still hasn't confirmed where the show will take place. The event, along with an NXT TakeOver special the night prior, was originally supposed to take place at the TD Garden Arena in Boston on Aug. 23, but that plan was halted by the coronavirus. Since then reports of WWE wanting to hold it on either a boat or a beach (to match the show's theme) have popped up, but nothing from that has materialized yet. However it sounds like Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer has discovered what city the show will be held in — Atlantic City, New Jersey.

"Right now, Atlantic City," Meltzer said on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio. "But we'll see. Vince wants to be out of Florida, wants a different look and location. I don't know about fans, maybe they can get fans in New Jersey."

He added that it might be possible for WWE to get a couple of thousand of fans in attendance for the show, depending on the venue and what the local government will allow.

Here's the card for SummerSlam, as of now:

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton

Raw Tag Team Championships: The Street Profits vs. Andrade & Angel Garza

United States Championship: Apollo Crews vs. MVP

Raw Women's Championship: Sasha Banks vs. Asuka (if she beats Bayley next week)

Dominik Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins

During the recent Annual Shareholder's meeting, Vince McMahon addressed the company's need to build new stars.

"Sure, I mean you want to continue to build stars no matter what time. It is so, as Paul [Triple H] just mentioned about NXT talent," McMahon said. "He has done an extraordinary job of creating new stars, and as they continue to evolve, they'll continue to come up to Raw and Smackdown. So there's this influence of new superstars coming into both Raw and Smackdown, and in addition to that, the ways that we now promote talent in a more effective way, [with] digital and social media, as opposed to the normal way. We do not have a live audience and of course that to us is paramount. They're like the third performer in the ring, in terms of our interaction with our audience. So nonetheless it is a good time to continue with the digital and social imprint and this land grab that we have, which is substantial. We continue that, and again new stars coming up."

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.