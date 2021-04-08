Sasha Banks Believes She Should Be in the WWE Hall of Fame Next Year

✖

Sasha Banks has accomplished quite a lot since she first broke out on NXT back in 2014 as "The Boss." And in a (somewhat in-character) interview with The Root this week, Banks went so far as to say that she should be inducted in the WWE Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 2022. Banks' logic is that she'll turn 30 at that point, and that she'll make history again by being the youngest inductee.

"The next thing I want to do is go into my rightful place in the [WWE] Hall of Fame next year," Banks said. "I feel like I earned that, I deserved that, and why not accomplish that goal? Next year I'll be 30, so I'll be the youngest."

While Banks' place in the WWE Hall of Fame is basically a forgone conclusion, the idea that she was get inducted this early seems pretty far-fetched given how many more years she'll likely continue to wrestle full-time. It should also be taken with a grain of salt, since Banks has reverted back into her cocky heel persona on SmackDown recently and it's reflected elsewhere in the interview.

"I always felt like I was a legend in the game when I first started. I always felt seasoned as a rookie and before my time. So this is nothing new. I go up against rookies every single week on Friday Night Smackdown. This is nothing new to me," Banks said regarding her WrestleMania match with Bianca Belair.

"This is new to her that she's going to face a star so bright," she continued. :She's just coming out of NXT, this is her first year on the main roster. If she would've listened to me, she would've walked into WrestleMania as the Women's Tag Team champion, but she didn't want to. She got a big head, she got a long braid, but come WrestleMania 37 I'm gonna show her what she already knows: That I'm the boss, the blueprint, and the standard for the women's division."

Check out the full card for WrestleMania 37 below:

Night One

WWE Championship : Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre

: Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre SmackDown Women's Championship: Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair

Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair Raw Tag Team Championships: The New Day vs. AJ Styles & Omos

The New Day vs. AJ Styles & Omos Bad Bunny and Damian Priest vs. The Miz and John Morrison

Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon (Steel Cage)

Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins

Lana & Naomi vs. Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke vs. Riott Squad vs. Natalya & Tamina vs. Billie Kay & Carmella (Tag Team Turmoil Match)

Night Two