WWE Hall of Fame 2021: Triple H Explains How Inductees are Selected

The WWE Hall of Fame has been around since 1993, and while there isn't a physical building commemorating each of the inductees it is considered one of the highest honors in the company to be named to an induction class. But there's no voting involved with inductions, the barrier for who gets allowed is somewhat nebulous and often attributed to whoever Vince McMahon wants in the Hall. Triple H appeared on the Pardon My Take podcast this week and was asked how the selection process for each year is made.

"There's a lot of people who put suggestions on it from within the company," Triple H said [h/t Wrestling Inc]. "You people across the board people are putting a lot of input into it. Then it gets narrowed down by different departments till we get to a base of more people than we need. And then Vince makes the final call on where it's supposed to be.

"Vince looks at Hall of Fame as a moment of entertainment as well. It's not just about who's going in at that moment; it's part of a show. In years past you'd get to go on the stage and relive your career one more time. You want to make that a show across the board, not just a stodgy show when you're an hour and forty five in and you regret watching. He wants it to have ups and downs and to be entertainment."

Here's the full lineup for this year's induction, which will include both the Class of 2020 and 2021 due to last year's ceremony getting canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic:

The New World Order: Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, Sean Waltman

The Bella Twins

JBL

The British Bulldog

Jushin "Thunder" Liger

Molly Holly

Eric Bischoff

Kane

The Great Khali

Rob Van Dam

William Shatner (Celebrity Wing)

Ozzy Osbourne (Celebrity Wing)

Titus O'Neil (Warrior Award)

Rich Hering (Warrior Award)

The ceremony, which was taped last week inside the WWE ThunderDome, will air on the Peacock streaming service beginning at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday night.