Watch a WWE Fan Recreate Seth Rollins' Entrance During His Wedding

Seth Rollins took to Twitter on Sunday to float out the idea that he could be in the main event of this year's WrestleMania. Reports surrounding WrestleMania 39 have made it sound like it's possible, as WWE is reportedly considering splitting Roman Reings' Undisputed WWE Universal Championships in the near future (they're already teasing the idea with the tag titles by having The Usos defend them separately). If that happens, Rollins would likely be in the match for the WWE Championship alongside the likes of Cody Rhodes.

A fan responded to Rollins' post by posting a video of himself from his wedding day, in which he successfully recreated Rollins' "Visionary" entrance as he made his way down the aisle. Rollins absolutely loved the clip.

This is 🦇💩 crazy and I love it. https://t.co/2rIVyC9xpQ — Seth “Freakin’” Rollins (@WWERollins) January 15, 2023

Rollins spoke with Ariel Helwani last year and reflected on his time as one of WWE's top stars, particularly one who had to operate in a time when Reigns was consistently pushed as the company's top stars. "The Visionary" has still managed to rack up four world championship wins and the honor of being a two-time Grand Slam Champion.

"I just feel like I've never, in some ways, I've never gotten my just due. There's always like... I've never been the guy, you know? I've never been the one on the marquee at WrestleMania. It was John (Cena), it was Roman (Reigns). In some regards when I was at Ring of Honor it was Nigel (McGuinness), it was Bryan (Danielson). And I was always the guy on the come up, or underneath. I was kind of the second or the next big thing type thing, you know? That always just eats at me. It eats at me so much. I don't know where that competitive spark comes from but it drives me insane. The thing is if I was that guy I don't know if it would just go away. I would always find some way to put the chip there. It's just the way I operate best. I have to have it for some reason, in everything. For better or worse sometimes," Rollins said.

"I don't know, man," he later added. "I wonder often if because I live in the Roman Era that that's just never going to happen. The only time I was even considered, I think, for the main event of WrestleMania was when Roman got leukemia and he was out from August until January whatever or February it was. I was kind of second behind in the little babyface column there and, you know, I got slotted in. I feel like it's one of those things, I'm like the... the best I can hope for is to be the Edge to his Cena, or the Savage to his Hogan. Sometimes I just feel like that's just the way the cookie crumbles. It doesn't mean that I don't think I'm better than he is, or that I can perform, or that I can draw at that level. I certainly think all those things, but it's not my sandbox. I don't make those decisions."