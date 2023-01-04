Seth Rollins Teases Challenging for a WWE World Championship Again

Seth Rollins failed to win back the United States Championship in the main event of this week's Monday Night Raw, losing to Austin Theory after some well-timed cheating from the young champion. Rollins then popped up on Twitter on Tuesday and posted the message "Redesign. Rebuild. Reclaim." Longtime fans will recognize this as the motto Rollins used when his initial WWE Championship reign was cut short in 2015 when he tore his ACL, MCL and meniscus at a WWE live event. He returned the following May and quickly won back the WWE Championship by defeating Roman Reigns at that year's Money in the Bank pay-per-view.

Rollins tried to end Reigns' dominance as Universal Champion at last year's Royal Rumble and technically beat Reigns via disqualification, but was then pivoted out of the world championship picture heading into WrestleMania 38. Recent reports have indicated WWE wants to separate Reigns' two world championships before this year's WrestleMania and have Rollins involved in the WWE Championship match, but none of that has materialized on TV as of yet. Do you think this is a sign of Rollins finally becoming world champion again in the near future? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Rollins has taken numerous shots at Reigns in various interviews since their last match at the Rumble. He told the Hindustan Times last year, "I live inside his head (Reigns) rent-free. So whether or not he's champion after SummerSlam, there is definitely going to be another Rollins-Reigns match down the road. We have a lot of unfinished business, but most importantly, anytime you see Rollins versus Reigns on the marquee. You know there's gonna be money involved, you know it's gonna be big business. So when we get back to it, it's gonna be huge, it always will. This industry, this generation is ours for the last ten years now. And so time is near to get this one."

"My track record speaks for itself. If you just look at the last, I don't know 10 years of our career, you're going to see who's put on better matches," Rollins continued. "Who's elevated their opponents. Who's more versatile. There's no question that I'm far beyond his abilities when it comes to doing different things inside the ring, different styles, and I can do more than one promo. I don't just sit there and stare and scowl at the camera. I've got range

"I'm not taking anything away from Roman Reigns. Roman Reigns one of the most dominant competitors in the history of our industry. The run that he's on right now is a champion is unprecedented in the modern era. The amount of WrestleMania he's main evented it's incredible," he added. "He is a statuesque man. He has got all the tools to be a Hulk Hogan, a John Cena. But he ain't no Shawn Michaels. He ain't no Eddie Guerrero. He ain't no Bret Hart, that's me. So I'm always gonna have that chip on my shoulder. I'm always gonna think that I'm the best in the business. And if that means Roman Reigns is one behind me, then that's how it's gotta be."