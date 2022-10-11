Seth Rollins Beats Bobby Lashley for the United States Championship, Becomes Two-Time WWE Grand Slam Champion

Seth Rollins made history on this week's Monday Night Raw by becoming a two-time Grand Slam Champion, defeating Bobby Lashley for the United States Championship. Lashley cut a promo before the scheduled match, only for Brock Lesnar to attack him and badly damage his arm with a kimura lock. Rollins then rushed out and demanded the match happen anyway, goading Lashley on by bringing up his military background. Lashley opted to compete anyway and nearly won by connecting with a Spear, but Rollins was able to attack the injured arm and keep "The All Mighty" down for a three-count.

Rollins was the 11th man to become Grand Slam Champion in WWE history under its current rules and now joins The Miz as the only wrestlers to ever win it twice. He entered the night a four-time world champion, two-time Intercontinental Champion and six-time tag team champion but he had only ever held the US title once — winning it from John Cena at the 2015 SummerSlam event and dropping it back to Cena a month later.

Rollins recently spoke with Ariel Helwani and discussed how, despite his decorated WWE career, he has never been positioned as its top star. He explained (h/t Cageside Seats), "I just feel like I've never, in some ways, I've never gotten my just due. There's always like... I've never been the guy, you know? I've never been the one on the marquee at WrestleMania. It was John (Cena), it was Roman (Reigns). In some regards when I was at Ring of Honor it was Nigel (McGuinness), it was Bryan (Danielson). And I was always the guy on the come up, or underneath. I was kind of the second or the next big thing type thing, you know? That always just eats at me. It eats at me so much. I don't know where that competitive spark comes from but it drives me insane. The thing is if I was that guy I don't know if it would just go away. I would always find some way to put the chip there. It's just the way I operate best. I have to have it for some reason, in everything. For better or worse sometimes."

"I don't know, man," he later added." I wonder often if because I live in the Roman Era that that's just never going to happen. The only time I was even considered, I think, for the main event of WrestleMania was when Roman got leukemia and he was out from August until January whatever or February it was. I was kind of second behind in the little babyface column there and, you know, I got slotted in. I feel like it's one of those things, I'm like the... the best I can hope for is to be the Edge to his Cena, or the Savage to his Hogan. Sometimes I just feel like that's just the way the cookie crumbles. It doesn't mean that I don't think I'm better than he is, or that I can perform, or that I can draw at that level. I certainly think all those things, but it's not my sandbox. I don't make those decisions."