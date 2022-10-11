Brock Lesnar Returns on WWE Raw, Attacks Bobby Lashley

Brock Lesnar made his surprise return to WWE TV on this week's Monday Night Raw in Brooklyn. "The Beast" decided to interrupt a promo from Bobby Lashley, then hoisted him up for an F5. He then hit a German Suplex and another F5 before applying a kimura lock on "The All Mighty." The attack came just before Lashley was supposed to defend his United States Championship against Seth Rollins.

It's likely that the angle was used to set up a rematch between Lesnar and Lashley. The two had their long-awaited first match back at the Royal Rumble in January, which saw Lashley beat Lesnar for the WWE Championship thanks to interference from Roman Reigns. The two were then booked as competitors in the Elimination Chamber WWE Championship match the following month, but never locked up as Lashley was written out of the match before Lesnar entered. Stay tuned for more updates on this storyline as details become available!

Update: Lesnar's attack wound up costing Lashley his US title, as Lashley's arm was badly damaged by the kimura lock. Seth Rollins rushed out after the commercial break and goaded Lashley into still competing by bringing up his military background, then pinned him with a Curb Stomp after attacking the injured arm.

Lashley then cut a promo backstage, demanding that Lesnar be back on Raw next week to confront him face-to-face. Crown Jewel wasn't mentioned, but all signs are pointing to that.

This story is developing...