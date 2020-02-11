WWE Fans Are Worried Shayna Baszler Now Has a Vampire Gimmick

Shayna Baszler made her surprise return to Monday Night Raw this week when she attacked Becky Lynch after a Raw Women’s Championship match. But the real surprise turned out to be Baszler’s blood lust, as the former NXT Women’s bit down on the back of Becky Lynch’s neck and drew quite a bit of blood. Fans watching along at home were left stunned by the attack, though many began to worry that this was the start of some sort of vampire gimmick for the “Queen of Spades.” Baszler had no such gimmick during her time on NXT, though it’s possible Vince McMahon wanted to give her character a wrinkle heading into a feud with “The Man.”

Check out some of the best reactions to the attack below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Blood?!

I WAS GLOATING THAT MY PREDICTION OF SHAYNA BASZLER SHOWING UP HAPPENED



THEN SHAYNA BIT BECKY LYNCH LIKE A ZOMBIE VAMPIRE MIKE TYSON #RAW



Sorry I need to lower my mic lol pic.twitter.com/QWc3swxUz4 — Jessi Davin (@jessithebuckeye) February 11, 2020

We’re Just as Confused

Someone help me out here.



When the hell did Shayna Baszler become a vampire? #RAW — Phil Joseph (@PhilMJoseph) February 11, 2020

Now That Would Make Sense

the blood of Gangrel runs through Shayna Baszler’s veins forever — Brandon Stroud (@MrBrandonStroud) February 11, 2020

Exactly!

Shayna Baszler being a vampire is too ridiculous. She needs a grounded, realistic gimmick like “sprays poisonous green mist” or “Ember Moon.”#RAW — Ross W Berman IV (@RossWBermanIV) February 11, 2020

Badass

Did vince just turn Shayna baszler from a legit badass into a fucking vampire?!? #Raw pic.twitter.com/Vu7cuh8rFf — 🧞‍♂️Merch Freak Austin🧞‍♂️ (@DreamOverBro) February 11, 2020

Care to Explain, Paul?

Did they just give Shayna Baszler a fucking vampire gimmick? #RAW pic.twitter.com/AsKyRKvdjd — Jarrod 🇦🇺 (@KnightOfRiptide) February 11, 2020

Sure, Why Not?