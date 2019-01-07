WWE: Sheamus and Cesaro Do ‘Bird Box’ Challenge Ahead of Usos Match

One of the latest trends to hit the Internet has been sparked by Netflix’s recent film release, Bird Box, which has blindfolded characters inspiring a “challenge” that’s been taken up by all sorts of fans.

Not ones to let a good idea slip by, WWE Superstars Sheamus and Cesaro recently jumped on the trend to “raise the bar” of one of their entrances before a big match with The Usos.

On his Instagram page, Sheamus shared a photo of him and fellow SmackDown Tag Team Champion partner Cesaro donning blindfolds, much like in Bird Box, with the caption, “How worried are we about The Usos? This much…” Sheamus and Cesaro have never been ones to shy away from having fun with their characters, even when they are supposed to be some of the biggest heels on the SmackDown roster.

Already playing with a variation of Dragon Ball Z‘s fusion dance for their entrance, the blindfold is a take on the big “Bird Box Challenge” that’s currently going viral among fans. Thanks to the recent popularity of the film, fans are taking it upon themselves to see how far they can travel with a blindfold. The film is set in a world suddenly invaded by mysterious creatures from another dimension that, when seen, cause people to commit suicide. In an attempt to get to a safe haven, a mother (played by Sandra Bullock) travels across dangerous territories with her two children, completely blindfolded to avoid seeing the creatures themselves.

This challenge has gotten so popular, with some fans taking it to dangerous lengths, that even Netflix tweeted out a warning for interested fans, “Can’t believe I have to say this, but: PLEASE DO NOT HURT YOURSELVES WITH THIS BIRD BOX CHALLENGE. We don’t know how this started, and we appreciate the love, but Boy and Girl have just one wish for 2019 and it is that you not end up in the hospital due to memes.”

But, hilariously, Sheamus and Cesaro don’t fear the mysterious monsters of the movie, or the challenge itself. Instead they fear locking eyes with The Usos, who most likely got a good laugh out of seeing their rivals looking so ridiculous.

You can currently find Bird Box streaming on Netflix, and Sheamus and Cesaro defending their Tag Team Championship on SmackDown Live! Tuesday nights.