WWE Used 8K Cameras During SmackDown This Week

It was evident from the very beginning of WWE SmackDown on FOX last night that something was different with the camera work during entrances. As performers made their way out to the ring in the Thunderdome, there was a straight on camera angle of the performers that seemed to separate them from the backgrounds, making them appear even more prominent in an almost three dimensional effect. It was similar to what we have seen at times during NFL games this year on FOX.

We can report that WWE was indeed using the new 8k cameras that NFL on FOX has been using, which was what led to the immediately noticeable effect and clarity. Judging by social media, wrestling fans were impressed and liked the 8k cameras quite a bit.

WWE presents the 2021 Royal Rumble in just over two weeks, live on the WWE Network. The updated WWE Royal Rumble 2021 card is as follows:

Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Bill Goldberg WWE Universal Title - Last Man Standing Match

Daniel Bryan, WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Otis, The Miz, Jey Uso, and 23 others TBA

Daniel Bryan, WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Otis, The Miz, Jey Uso, and 23 others TBA 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

Nia Jax, WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Charlotte Flair, Bayley, Bianca Belair, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, and 24 others TBA

