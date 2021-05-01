WWE's Bianca Belair and the Street Profits Defeat Bayley and the Dirty Dawgs on SmackDown

✖

Kicking off SmackDown tonight was none other than SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair, and she was in a good mood when she took the microphone. Her introduction was cut short though by the Dirty Dawgs Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode, who came out to say they were here to introduce the show. They were then interrupted by the Street Profits, who were then interrupted by Bayley. Bayley came out to address Belair.

Bayley laughed at Belair and got punched by the Champion. Belair started taking off her earrings but was tackled by Bayley and then all hell broke loose, as the Dirty Dawgs and Street Profits hit the ring and started brawling.

A six-man tag match started after the commercial break, and it was Belair and Bayley in the ring first. While Bayley got the best of their encounter first, Belair got some revenge. Baley was able to get a pin attempt but Belair kicked out, and a dropkick sent Bayley reeling to the corner.

Then it was Ziggler in the ring against Belair and they faced off a for a minute, but Angelo Dawkins came in to take the tag. Bayley tried to get involved but Belair threw her out. Ford then went soaring over the ropes and laying out Ziggler and Roode, but back in the ring, Ziggler hit Ford with a Superkick. Meanwhile, Baley sent Belair into the steel steps.

Ziggler then tagged in Roode and sent Ford into the corner, and they traded shots on Ford. Ford kicked out of a pin. Roode tried to jaw at the referee and then Bayley got a cheap shot on Ford. Roode kept the attack going on Ford, tagging Ziggler in. They then suplexed Ford and Ziggler went for a pin but Ford kicked out.

Ford tried to muscle out of a hold and sent Ziggler away, but Ziggler splashed Ford in the corner. Ford tried to get to his feet and caught Ziggler with a big superkick. They both tagged their partners and Dawkins went to work on Ziggler and Roode.

A pin was broken up by Ziggler, but Belair lifted Ziggler and went to slam him, though had to drop him after Bayley intervened. Belair hit Bayley and Dawkins came in to take on Roode, and Roode locked in a hold, but Belair broke it up with a whip of her hair to Roode's back.

Dawkins made the tag to Ford and he got the pin and the win, and all three celebrated in the ring.

You can find the official description for tonight's SmackDown below.

"Roman Reigns is set to go to war with Daniel Bryan in a Universal Championship match and, if The Head of the Table wins, The Leader of the "Yes!" Movement will be barred from SmackDown. Plus, Apollo Crews will clash with Big E in a highly-anticipated Intercontinental Title rematch. Don’t miss back-to-back title matchups, tonight at 8/7 C on FOX!"

Here's the full card for tonight's episode:

Roman Reigns vs Daniel Bryan in Universal Title Match

Apollo Crews vs Big E in Intercontinental Championship Match

What have you thought of tonight's SmackDown? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things WWE with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!