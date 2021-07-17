WWE Fans Loving Finn Balor's SmackDown Return
WWE celebrated the big return of live crowds on SmackDown in style, as tonight had a new set, a visit (though brief) from Vince McMahon, and a surprise return all in the first hour of the show. That included the surprise return of The Prince himself Finn Balor, who was last seen in a thrilling rematch against the now NXT Champion Karrion Kross. We hadn't seen Balor in the ring for a minute, but he made his big return to the blue brand on tonight's show during Sami Zayn's segment, where he took the conspiracy theories down and sent him packing. Fans are losing their minds over the return, and we've included our favorite reactions starting on the next slide.
There was a lot of excitement in the reactions, as it's been quite some time since we've seen Balor on Raw or SmackDown. Thankfully he returned as The Prince, the persona that he's dominated with on NXT with a hugely successful second run as NXT Champion.
IT’S HAPPENINGGGGGGG!!! #SmackDown just got even better, respect The Prince! #FinnBalor https://t.co/Sm4lUZoUja— KnightofOA (@MattAguilarCB) July 17, 2021
Now he's made a statement in his return to SmackDown, and it seems Zayn is the first one in his sights. We can't wait to see what is in store for him, and you can check out my reaction above, and the other reactions can be found on the next slide!
You can find the official description for tonight's SmackDown below.
Edge & The Mysterios join forces against Universal Champion Roman Reigns & The Usos. Bianca Belair will attempt to retain the SmackDown Women’s Title against Carmella, and Big E, Kevin Owens, King Shinsuke Nakamura and Seth Rollins will collide two nights before the Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Don't miss when all the action of SmackDown once again comes before a live audience, Friday night at 8/7 C on FOX!
Here's the card:
Edge and The Mysterios vs Roman Reigns and The Usos
Bianca Belair vs Carmella
Big E, Kevin Owens, King Shinsuke Nakamura, and Seth Rollins Fatal 4-Way
What have you thought about Balor's return? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things WWE with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!
Coup De Grace
A Returning COUP DE GRACE! To @SamiZayn By @FinnBalor ❌ Not Gonna Lie... I Really Missed That 🙌🙌🙌 #SmackDown 💙 https://t.co/FfmLbz4ocS— 𝒯𝒽𝑒 𝐿𝑒𝑔𝑒𝓃𝒹 𝒦𝒾𝓁𝓁𝑒𝓇 🐍 (@ChiragCKO) July 17, 2021
Excited
seriously cannot contain my excitement to see @FinnBalor back on #WWE Main roster on @WWE #Bluebrand— Jennifer DeVenuti 🌸 (@JDeVenuti) July 17, 2021
Good Day
Sami Zayn & Finn Balor in the ring together....ON FRIDAY. This is content specifically for ME. It's a good day.— Rachel 🌟 Local Lychnobite 🌟 ἀστράρχη (@Icefire149) July 17, 2021
The Return
Nothing more exciting than watching the return of Finn Balor the Demon King— Affendi Amir (@affendiamir_) July 17, 2021
Better Use Him Right
Finn Balor Back On Smackdown Better Use Him Right This Time WWE pic.twitter.com/luwsilUhjp— Daniel Wilkinson Chelsea Sign Haaland 🙏💙 (@CFCDANIELMTG) July 17, 2021
1st Match
the first wrestling match that i ever saw was a finn balor one... i'm tearing up y'all #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/eVY5Jh51yP— john cena's jorts | 💜 (@pAYOdriver) July 17, 2021