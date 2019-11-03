Photo: Fandango Teases the Return of Southpaw Regional Wrestling

Fans of WWE’s hilarious YouTube parody series Southpaw Regional Wrestling can now rest easy, as it looks like the series will be returning in 2020. The show, which centers around the titular fictional local wrestling promotion, pokes fun at the absurdity of the 1980s territory scene by having current WWE wrestlers appear as ridiculous characters to promote matches that never happen. Each episode is hosted by the straight-laced Lance Catamaran (John Cena) and the woefully drunken and depressed Chett Chetterfield (Fandango). The latter posted a photo of the pair to his Instagram on Sunday with the caption “Stay tuned…”

Bringing Cena back for the series seems like an absolute must given how funny he was on the show, but it could be an issue given how busy he is with his acting career now. The series first premiered in 2017, with Season 2 dropping a year later.

View this post on Instagram Stay tuned…. #southpawregionalwrestling #2020 @johncena A post shared by WWE Fandango (@wwefandango) on Nov 3, 2019 at 9:57am PST

Other wrestlers that have popped up in the series include Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, AJ Styles, Chris Jericho, Daniel Bryan, Seth Rollins, Natalya, Renee Young, The New Day, Rusev, Lana and Tyler Breeze.

Cena admitted during an interview on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon back in 2017 that it was one of Fallon’s sketches that served as the inspiration for Southpaw.

“It has been a tremendous success on YouTube and it is all because of you,” Cena said at the time, handing Fallon a shirt with the promotion’s logo on it.

Cena admitted in a more recent interview on Sunday’s TODAY that he can no longer physically keep up with WWE’s demanding travel schedule, so he wouldn’t be able to return full-time even if he wanted to.

“That’s the great thing about WWE, you can perform in any capacity,” Cena said. “And, as long as I’ve made a promise in the in-ring aspect of things, as long as I can keep up with the current product, I can perform. The opportunities that I’ve been awarded keep me from being in the ring and I actually think that’s good because it makes any time that I’m invited back to WWE super, super special. And that’s the way it should be.”

“If I didn’t have these opportunities, I still would be taking, actively taking, time off. My body just can’t handle the schedule anymore,” he later stated. “When I turned 40, I really took a look in the mirror and said, ‘Hey, man, I know you really like this, but instead of 250 performances a year, from here on out, just do it 100 times and do it well,” he continued. “And then it became, ‘Just do it 50 times and do it well.’ And now it’s like, ‘Hey, you really have to prepare to get ready to perform and then really recover after a performance.’”