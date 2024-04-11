WWE Stars React to AEW ALL IN: London Security Footage of CM Punk and Jack Perry's Fight

CM Punk's firing incident has been made public. This past August, the Second City Saint got into a physical altercation with Jack Perry backstage at AEW ALL IN: London, shoving and choking him after Perry made reference to a private disagreement the two had at a prior AEW Collision taping. The incident's domino effect on the wrestling industry was monumental, as AEW President Tony Khan fired Punk with cause the following week and Punk made his return to WWE two months later. While AEW and Punk have both made efforts to move on, the story continues to get resurrected nearly eight months later.

Chatter about the AEW ALL IN: London fight resumed earlier this month when Punk spoke at length about it in an interview. AEW responded first with an Adam Copeland promo, as the Rated-R Superstar kicked off that week's AEW Dynamite by reminding fans of all the good that AEW has done for the wrestling industry. One week later, AEW pivoted to fight fire with fire, airing security footage of the AEW ALL IN: London incident itself, leading to the larger wrestling world sharing their well-timed cryptic reactions.