Tony Khan Says Backstage AEW ALL IN: London Footage Will Be "Relevant" (Exclusive)

The Young Bucks are set to clear the air once and for all. This past August at AEW ALL IN: London, former AEW star CM Punk got into a physical altercation with Jack Perry moments before his scheduled match against Samoa Joe. Punk and Perry's brawl reportedly spilled towards the production area where AEW President Tony Khan was caught in the middle. Khan would go on to describe the incident as one that made him feel as though his "life was in danger." Punk was subsequently fired from AEW, with cause, in the week that followed AEW ALL IN: London.

While past backstage fights are recounted through he said, she said, the AEW ALL IN: London incident was caught on film. Security cameras from within Wembley Stadium reportedly picked up the full incident, and AEW has kept that footage internal for the past eight months.

Tony Khan Speaks on "Relevant" ALL IN: London Footage

That changes on tonight's AEW Dynamite.

This past weekend, AEW announced that The Young Bucks will "present backstage footage from AEW ALL IN: London" on the broadcast. It has since been emphasized that this is not a bait and switch, as the footage in question will be related to the CM Punk and Jack Perry altercation.

Speaking to ComicBook.com, AEW President Tony Khan explained that the footage in question is "relevant" to current AEW storylines.

"I think it's important that The Young Bucks explain why this footage is relevant. We're coming up on AEW Dynasty on April 21st. It's official that it will be FTR versus The Young Bucks in the finals of the World Tag Team Championship tournament," Khan explained. "The last time these teams met in the ring was a world tag team championship match on AEW's biggest show ever, and in many ways the biggest show ever in pro wrestling, the most tickets sold to any event ever in wrestling. It will be relevant and I'll leave it to the Young Bucks to explain the relevance to the story and AEW Dynasty."

AEW Dynamite goes down tonight at 8 PM ET on TBS.

AEW Dynamite 4/10 Card

TNT Championship: Adam Copeland (c) vs. Penta El Zero Miedo



AEW World Championship Eliminator Match: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Dustin Rhodes



Mariah May vs. Anna Jay



Chris Jericho, HOOK, and Katsuyori Shibata vs. Shane Taylor Promotions (Shane Taylor, Anthony Ogogo and Lee Moriarty)

