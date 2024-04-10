Tony Khan Details Creative Process Behind Adam Copeland's Notable AEW Dynamite Promo (Exclusive)

Adam Copeland is one of AEW's flag-bearers. The Rated-R Superstar made the leap to All Elite Wrestling this past fall at AEW WrestleDream, setting his sights on former tag partner Christian Cage. The two would feud for the next six months, culminating in an AEW TNT Title match in both men's hometown of Toronto. Copeland emerged victorious, kicking off his first true title reign in over a decade. Since then, Copeland has had one successful defense against former protege Matt Cardona. While that match received praise from fans and critics alike, it has been Copeland's words that have garnered the most attention.

Earlier this month on AEW Dynamite, Copeland kicked off the program by praising his employer, reminding fans of the wrestling revolution that AEW started back in 2019. Speaking to ComicBook.com, AEW President Tony Khan emphasized that the promo was Copeland's concept.

(Photo: AEW)

"We talked on the phone that week and I had mentioned I'd love to feature him," Khan said. "He said, 'I'd love to do a promo on this show.' He came to me during the week before the show, a few days before the show and said that he had some things he wanted to say. He mentioned what he was thinking and I thought it was a great idea. I was really honored that he feels that way about AEW and that he's so happy here. Given Adam Copeland's stature in wrestling and his experience, I thought that it was a great idea."

Copeland's words were seen as a rebuttal to comments former AEW star CM Punk made about his past employer two days prior. In an extended interview, Punk provided his side of numerous controversial incidents he was involved in during his two years in AEW, including a backstage altercation that resulted in him getting fired with cause.

"I feel that we're very fortunate to have Adam Copeland in AEW. The things that he said were very powerful and meant a lot to me personally and professionally," Khan continued. "He's a great TNT Champion for AEW, and I think Adam Copeland would be a great champion and a great face to represent any wrestling company. I'm so glad that he's in AEW and I really appreciated what he said."

AEW Dynamite returns to television tonight at 8 PM ET.