Steve Austin Talks WWE Dream Match With Roman Reigns

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. and was asked about wrestlers he never got the chance to work with following his retirement at WrestleMania XIX. Austin immediately brought up the current top star in WWE, Roman Reigns, stating that "The Tribal Chief" is actually somewhat underrated when it comes to his in-ring work. Reigns will defend his WWE Universal Championship against both Daniel Bryan and Edge at WrestleMania 37 this coming Sunday and has a potential dream match with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson seemingly waiting in the wings.

"There's a lot of guys I wish I got to do business with," Austin said. "There's generational gaps, but you always have those fantasy match-ups. You see what a guy's doing and you think, 'I could have done something with that guy. We could've made something really memorable. I think [Roman's] doing great work. He's a great performer, and sometimes he's a little underrated. He's phenomenal."

Reigns recently gave an interview with ESPN's Ariel Helwani where he argued that WrestleMania 38 (AT&T Stadium outside of Dallas) and WrestleMania 39 (SoFi Stadium outside of Los Angeles) would be better sites for his match with The Rock.

"No disrespect to Tampa stadium and obviously the conditions we're in, it's going to be less people, but I'm grateful. If we even have 1,000 people out there it'd be awesome," Reigns said. "If not, just the opportunity to go out there and perform in general, it's fabulous.

"We can't lie about it. Dallas is humongous. 'Jerry World' is giant. AT&T Stadium, I've already done it, over 100,000 people, main evented that spot," he continued. "And then the following year, I'm in his backyard. Imagine me with another couple of years with this dominance going against 'The Great One?' In Hollywood, which God willing is the obvious next step if available, if everything happens correctly. People in my position typically end up there. So to be able to tell that story with him, if he's down it'd be cool."

Check out the full card for WrestleMania 37 below:

Night One

WWE Championship : Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre

: Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre SmackDown Women's Championship: Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair

Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair Raw Tag Team Championships: The New Day vs. AJ Styles & Omos

The New Day vs. AJ Styles & Omos Bad Bunny and Damian Priest vs. The Miz and John Morrison

Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon (Steel Cage)

Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins

Lana & Naomi vs. Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke vs. Riott Squad vs. Natalya & Tamina vs. Billie Kay & Carmella (Tag Team Turmoil Match)

Night Two