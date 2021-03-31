Roman Reigns Explains Why It's Better to Wait for a WrestleMania Match With The Rock

✖

A dream match between Roman Reigns and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is one of the biggest bouts WWE can possibly book at this point. Both men have openly stated their open to the idea, with Johnson saying it'd be "an honor" to come back for one last match against a member of his family while "The Tribal Chief" has explained in multiple interviews why the match makes sense. Speculation that the match reached an all-time high in the back end of 2020 when Reigns returned from hiatus, gave fans the heel turn they'd been demanding for years and became the WWE Universal Champion.

But the match won't be happening, at least not this year. Reigns will face both Daniel Bryan and Edge in a triple threat at WrestleMania 37 on April 11. In a new interview with ESPN's Ariel Helwani on Wednesday, "The Head of the Table" was asked if the match would be happening at this year's WrestleMania if not for the COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions it has put on crowd sizes.

"I'd say there would be a lot better chance, but I like how everything happens. No disrespect to Tampa stadium and obviously the conditions we're in, it's going to be less people, but I'm grateful. If we even have 1,000 people out there it'd be awesome," Reigns said. "If not, just the opportunity to go out there and perform in general, it's fabulous.

He then argued why it makes more sense to have the match at either WrestleMania 38 (AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas) or WrestleMania 39 (SoFi Stadium outside of Los Angeles).

"We can't lie about it. Dallas is humongous. 'Jerry World' is giant. AT&T Stadium, I've already done it, over 100,000 people, main evented that spot. And then the following year, I'm in his backyard. Imagine me with another couple of years with this dominance going against 'The Great One?' In Hollywood, which God willing is the obvious next step if available, if everything happens correctly. People in my position typically end up there. So to be able to tell that story with him, if he's down it'd be cool."

Helwani then asked if this match is something he wants done before the end of his wrestling career.

"I want to create the largest, monumental moments that sports entertainment can hold. If that involves him in the picture, then absolutely," Reigns said. "It all comes back — and I think he would agree with this — to the audience. What do our fans want to see? What's going to enterain them, what's going to create that escapism to where they feel like this isn't even real. Those are the moments I want to create."