AEW's Chris Jericho Returns to WWE for Steve Austin Interview on Broken Skull Sessions

✖

Stone Cold Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions just produced one of its best interviews thus far with Randy Orton, and it's been on quite a run with stellar interviews with Bayley, Sasha Banks, Drew McIntyre, and more. Now Stone Cold is bringing one of the biggest names in not only WWE but also AEW to the show, as Chris Jericho is going to be his next guest, and it will all take place on Peacock right after the second night of WrestleMania next Sunday.

This will be the first time Jericho's been on WWE programming since his move to AEW, and Stone Cold couldn't be more thrilled to have it be on his show. “Having someone from there on a WWE show, especially the caliber of Chris Jericho, is pretty damn cool,” Austin told Sports Illustrated. “Chris spent almost 20 years in WWE. When you talk about best runs in the history of the business, Chris Jericho’s name is going to come up.”

Austin recalled how it came about, and when he got the somewhat surprising all-clear from Vince McMahon.

“I texted Vince and said we had this badass idea about Jericho coming on the show,” Austin said. “Vince goes, ‘It’s cool. Go ahead.’ But me and Vince don’t always do well with phones and texts and all that, so I texted one more time, ‘Are you sure it’s O.K. to have Chris Jericho on the show?’ Vince gave me the thumbs up, and Chris came out to do the show.”

“Jericho’s one of the most influential wrestlers over the last 30 years and he’s still going strong,” Austin said. “The guy has gotten over in every territory he’s ever been in. Chris has always been able to reinvent himself and do something new and fresh."

“He’s a worker’s worker and a student of the game. Think about all the holy s--- moments he’s had in his matches, or how he can light up a place on the microphone. Chris is one of the biggest personalities in the world, he’s the real deal," Austin said.

Jericho has succeeded and reinvented himself at every stop throughout his stellar career, whether it be at WCW, New Japan, AEW, or WWE, and no topic is off limits.

“We go into everything,” Austin said. “Jericho is one of the all-time greats, and it’s going to be cool to have someone from AEW on a WWE show. To bottom line it, I’m excited for people to watch this show.”

Are you excited about the interview? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things WWE with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!