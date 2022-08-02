Brock Lesnar's WWE SummerSlam Tractor Spot Was Reportedly Very Complicated

Brock Lesnar provided Saturday's SummerSlam pay-per-view with one of the craziest moments in recent WWE history. "The Beast" arrived for his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match with Roman Reigns driving a massive red tractor, which he jumped off of to begin the Last Man Standing Match. Late in the bout, Lesnar scooped up a barely conscious Reigns with the tractor and dropped him in the ring, then later proceeded to ram it into the ring itself (pushing it several feet) before hoisting it up from the top-left corner, resulting in Reigns spilling out the other side.

Lesnar still wound up losing the match after Reigns and The Usos buried him under debris at ringside, but the visual of the ring being uprooted was something never seen before at a WWE event. And the stunt wasn't an easy one to pull off, as PWInsider's Mike Johnson explained this week.

"The Brock Lesnar tractor spot at Summerslam where he pushed the ring back towards the announcers' table was apparently far rougher and harder than anyone had planned for. We are told there was at least one rehearsal for the spot the day before Summerslam with someone from the production team lifting the ring," Johnson wrote. The footage from the show reveals it took several attempts from Lesnar to reposition the tractor to get it into the right spot.

Lesnar managed to climb back inside the ring and wave goodbye to fans after the cameras stopped rolling. His title match was promoted by the company as the last time the two men will ever clash, but "The Beast" still reportedly has at least six months left on his current WWE contract. He is also still being used for pay-per-view advertising, including Day 1 on New Year's Day 2023 in Atlanta. Check out the full results from SummerSlam below: