Watch Brock Lesnar Pick Up Roman Reigns and the Ring with a Tractor at WWE SummerSlam

During tonight's main event Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Last Man Standing match between challenger Brock Lesnar and champion Roman Reigns, Lesnar brought out all the stops. The Beast Incarnate entered Nissan Stadium on a tractor, which he drove up the ramp and parked at ringside. Late into the match, Lesnar would bring Reigns to the tractor's shovel, dump him in it, raise the shovel to the ring ropes, and drop Reigns into the ring.

Check out the spot below!

Lesnar would get behind the wheel once again, pushing the entire wrestling ring by a couple of feet before lifting the entire ring on its side. This would spill Reigns to the outside, where he slowly got to his feet to break the ten count.

While the ring spot would give Lesnar the advantage for a minute, Reigns would quickly regain control. He landed spear after spear, which Lesnar was able to answer, before the Usos arrived and helped bring the fight to the challenger. Theory also delivered on his teases of cashing in his Money in the Bank contract, but was ultimately incapacitated before he could officially enter the match. Because Theory never actually cashed in the briefcase, he still has his future guaranteed title shot. Reigns went on to bury Lesnar in various pieces of the surrounding ring area to get the ten count, retaining his title.

After the bell, Reigns celebrated with his titles as fireworks went off. Once SummerSlam went off the air, Lesnar put on his cowboy hat and crawled back into the elevated ring, saluting the Nashville crowd.

Reigns continues his Universal Title run that began nearly two years ago. The former member of The Shield underwent a significant transformation when he returned to WWE at SummerSlam 2020, debuting his new Tribal Chief persona. This gimmick has taken Reigns to superstardom and as Paul Heyman notes, has helped establish Reigns' own personal identity.

"He took off the vest, and rightfully so," Heyman said. "He changed the music. It was time to change the music. That was The Shield's theme. Now it's evolved. Now it's Roman Reigns' theme. Now it has nothing to do with The Shield or the members of The Shield. It has evolved. It's better. We're not resting on what it was. We are invoking the future. We're not reminding you of the past. With respect to the past, we're bringing it forward.

"It was the final step away from The Shield. That's what it was. One of the things that Roman Reigns and I spoke about, with all final decisions being Roman Reigns'. I am Special Counsel to the Tribal Chief, and that's not just a public persona on television. Behind the scenes, I'm Special Counsel to the Tribal Chief. And one of the many things that we were both desirous of, A. Change the mannerisms. B. Change the presentation. C. Change the hairstyle. D. Change the look."

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for WWE SummerSlam results.