WWE SummerSlam: Dominik Mysterio Debuts His First Ring Gear for His Street Fight Against Seth Rollins

Dominik Mysterio arrived at the WWE ThunderDome on Sunday for his Street Fight against Seth Rollins sporting his first ring gear as an in-ring competitor. Unlike his famous father, Dominik opted to wear a full-body gear, complete with a chest protector. Fans quickly noticed some of the patterns harken back to Rey's logo and mask pattern, though more fans were focussed on Rollins' gear made to look like Mysterio's classic look from Halloween Havoc 1997.

In the days leading up to SummerSlam, designer Hayashi Masahiro teased what Mysterio's look would be by showing an updated version of Rey Mysterio's classic mask look. In an interview with ESPN, both Rey and Dominik confirmed the 23-year-old will eventually don his own luchador mask and adopt the name Prince Mysterio.

A moment they'll remember forever.@reymysterio leads his son @35_Dominik to the ring for the very first time at #SummerSlam! pic.twitter.com/z4beJOaVeZ — WWE (@WWE) August 24, 2020

"We actually talked about it. He definitely has to continue with the Mysterio dynasty. It's in his genes," Rey told ESPN. "I think we're going to incorporate that eventually and create a good story so the fans can understand the rich history behind lucha libre and the masks."

"I've always wanted to wear a mask mainly because of tradition. It's important to keep that tradition going," Dominik added. "Now with my face being out there, I think it would just have to be introduced a little bit differently so people understand. I definitely want to wear one, but it has to be introduced properly."

During the same interview he also talked about his training leading up to the match, learning from the likes of Rey, Konnan, Ring of Honor's Jay Lethal and Lance Storm.

"I always wanted to give it a shot and just jump in the ring and see how I felt," Dominik said. "As soon as I stepped in there, it was a different feeling. I loved it, man. I couldn't let it go at that point."

"I spotted right away that he was picking it up pretty fast," Rey said. "Not only myself, but Konnan as well. He would tell me pretty much every other third roll or third bump, 'Man, he's a natural, bro. He's picking it up really fast.' It's something that really surprised us, and didn't, because he's been around it from the outside. He's been seeing this his whole life, but to be in there is completely different."

