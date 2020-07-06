WWE SummerSlam: Latest Update on Show's Location

Despite WWE's various attempts to get SummerSlam into an arena with live fans in attendance, it sounds like WWE's second-biggest annual show will be relegated to the WWE Performance Center this coming August. According to a new report from PWInsider's Mike Johnson, the show will take place from the Orlando training center on Aug. 23. The show, along with the preceding episode of SmackDown, NXT TakeOver: Boston and the following episode of Monday Night Raw were all originally scheduled for the TD Garden Arena in Boston, though Boston's mayor Marty Walsh made it clear months ago that live events wouldn't take place within the city until after Labor Day.

SummerSlam will join WrestleMania 36, Money in the Bank, Backlash and Extreme Rules as the fifth pay-per-view to be shunted to the PC since the coronavirus pandemic drastically altered WWE's schedule back in mid-March.

On Friday POST Wrestling reported WWE's full taping schedule up through SummerSlam, which will include another NXT TakeOver event. The dates are below.

July 15th: NXT episodes to air July 15th and July 22nd

July 17th: SmackDown episode to air July 17th

July 19th: Extreme Rules

July 20th: Raw episodes to air July 20th and July 27th

July 21st: SmackDown episodes to air July 24th and July 31st

July 29th: NXT episodes to air July 29th and August 5th

August 3rd: Raw episodes to air August 3rd and August 10th

August 4th: SmackDown episodes to air August 7th and August 14th

August 12th: NXT episodes to air August 12th and August 19th



August 17th: Raw episode to air August 17th, SmackDown episode to air August 21st, along with 205 Live/Main Event/Raw Talk

August 22nd: NXT TakeOver

August 23rd: SummerSlam

As for the actual show, a few reports have already popped up about the main matches WWE has planned, including a WrestleMania 36 rematch between Drew McIntyre and Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship and WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt. It's unknown if the lack of fans will cause WWE to change up the card.

WWE's next pay-per-view, The Horror Show at Extreme Rules takes place on July 19 at the WWE Performance Center. Check out the full card (so far) below:

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler

Raw Women's Championship: Asuka vs. Sasha Banks

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. Nikki Cross

Wyatt Swamp Fight: Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt

