WWE SummerSlam Will Not Take Place In Boston, Mayor Confirms

WWE's live event schedule moving forward continues to be in flux due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and another domino has just dropped, causing one of the biggest WWE events of the year to either be cancelled or (more likely) rescheduled for elsewhere. SummerSlam has been scheduled to take place in Boston, Massachusetts on August 23rd at the TD Garden. However, according to a comment from Boston's Mayor on Friday, WWE better start making contingency plans because that particular city does not appear to be in play.

Mayor Marty Walsh revealed the following in a Twitter thread on Friday afternoon:

“We are planning a healthy re-opening and an equitable recovery process---as soon as the health data tells us it is safe. But we do not envision a point this summer when it will make sense to have large crowds gathered in close contact for prolonged periods. I can announce that parades and festivals will not take place this summer in the City of Boston, up to and including Labor Day on September 7. For smaller events, we will be looking at them on a case-by-case basis as we move through the summer months. If your event brings crowds together in close contact—like a concert, a road race, or a flag raising— you should start looking at alternatives now.”

That statement is pretty straight forward. No major events will take place until after September 7th in Boston, and that would obviously include SummerSlam, as well as NXT TakeOver which was also scheduled for the venue. WWE also had an Axxess festival for fans planned, and there had been rumors that the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony that was scheduled for WrestleMania weekend would be moved to SummerSlam weekend in Boston. Those plans are going to have to change as well.

WWE does not have a PPV scheduled for June. The next scheduled PPV event following this weekend's Money In The Bank PPV is Extreme Rules, still on the schedule for San Jose, California, though that event is likely to be cancelled as well. Will these shows be moved to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando? Stay tuned as these stories develop.

