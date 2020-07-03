Updated WWE TV Taping Schedule Through SummerSlam and NXT TakeOver

Despite Vince McMahon's recent statement that WWE is ready to move back into arenas with fans if arenas are able to accommodate fans safely through proper measures, that will not be happening anytime soon. Given the surge in cases of COVID-19 through the country, that's not surprising. While WWE initially had plans for a taping with a small amount of fans in Lakeland, Florida for the end of July, those plans were cancelled with Florida's recent surge in COVID-19 cases. WWE has now updated their television taping schedule accordingly, with all sets of tapings set for the Performance Center in Orlando through SummerSlam in August.

The taping schedule was revealed in an exclusive report from POST Wrestling. It was noted that all RAW tapings also include Main Event and Raw Talk, while all SmackDown tapings also include 205 Live. The dates are below.

July 15th: NXT episodes to air July 15th and July 22nd

July 17th: SmackDown episode to air July 17th

July 19th: Extreme Rules

July 20th: Raw episodes to air July 20th and July 27th

July 21st: SmackDown episodes to air July 24th and July 31st

July 29th: NXT episodes to air July 29th and August 5th

August 3rd: Raw episodes to air August 3rd and August 10th

August 4th: SmackDown episodes to air August 7th and August 14th

August 12th: NXT episodes to air August 12th and August 19th



August 17th: Raw episode to air August 17th, SmackDown episode to air August 21st, along with 205 Live/Main Event/Raw Talk

August 22nd: NXT TakeOver

August 23rd: SummerSlam

Notably, NXT TakeOver and SummerSlam have their original scheduled dates from when the shows were going to be held in Boston. There had been talk at one point of moving the shows back to increase the odds of fans being able to attend the events live.

POST wasn't able to confirm the location for TakeOver and SummerSlam, but acknowledged the general belief is that they will be at the Performance Center as well. WWE was hoping to hold the end of summer signature PPV in front of at least a limited amount of fans somewhere, but that is looking less and less likely by the day.

