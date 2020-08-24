Seven New Feuds WWE Can Make After SummerSlam

WWE's annual SummerSlam pay-per-view has come and gone, and now the second half of WWE's calendar year can officially begin. The company has, inexplicably, decided to book Payback for this coming Sunday and will likely be filled with rematches and slight tweaks from the SummerSlam card. But once that is out of the way the schedule opens up with Clash of Champions on Sept. 27, Hell in a Cell on Nov. 1, Survivor Series on Nov. 22 and TLC on Dec. 23. Based on what happened at SummerSlam, as well as some of the announcements for what will happen on this week of WWE television, there are quite a few exciting feuds WWE could make that could carry the company to entertaining shows for the rest of the year. Check out seven potential feuds WWE could make in the list below, and let us know what programs you'd like to see down in the comments!

Roman Reigns vs. The Fiend (Photo: WWE) Reigns shocked the world when he returned at SummerSlam, and he made it pretty clear that both The Fiend and Braun Strowman are on his list of targets. WWE could get through a program between him and Strowman fairly quickly (wouldn't be shocked if they have a match at Payback), but after that Reigns will likely turn his attention to Wyatt and the championship that has strangely eluded him for the past few years.

Drew McIntyre vs. Keith Lee (Photo: WWE) Keith Lee is making the jump to Monday Night Raw, and fans are already on their knees praying that WWE's creative system doesn't squander him like they have with so many other talented NXT stars. Lee proved at both the Survivor Series and the Royal Rumble that he's ready to step in the ring with WWE's biggest names, so why not have him dive headfirst into a program with McIntyre? But if you think that's pushing him to the top too quickly, perhaps you'll enjoy...

Seth Rollins vs. Keith Lee (Photo: WWE) Lee needs a hot program to get him off on the right track with the Raw brand, and Rollins will likely be looking for a new feud after Payback. The two would undoubtedly produce great matches, and they both have the pseudo-religious themes to play off of. A few solid wins over Rollins could instantly establish Lee as a main event player, right where he belongs.

Randy Orton vs. Tommaso Ciampa (Photo: WWE) There's a very good chance Orton will get another crack at Drew McIntyre's WWE Championship at Payback. But once that's over, it would be great to see take his massive wave momentum down to NXT and lock horns to with Tommaso Ciampa. Shoot, have this be one of the brand vs. brand matches at Survivor Series!

Aleister Black vs. Kevin Owens (Photo: WWE) Kevin Owens confirmed during SummerSlam that Aleister Black will make his return to television on this week's Monday Night Raw during The Kevin Owens Show. Black has teased some sort of persona change, and if he's suddenly a heel he could hit the ground running with a feud against KO.

Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley (Photo: WWE) We'll keep pushing for it until it happens! This guy says I won't call you out @BrockLesnar. This is me calling you out. https://t.co/RLSEaPdPTx — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) August 23, 2020