WWE Summerslam: Usos Retain Smackdown Tag Team Championships

The Usos retained their Smackdown Tag Team Championships tonight at Summerslam, scoring another victory over the father/son partnership of Rey and Dominik Mysterio. While there were some signs of dissension between the Mysterios in the build up to the match, it didn't really factor into the match's finish. Instead, Rey Mysterio got caught in a series of tag team combo moves after Dominik was taken out on the outside of the ring while trying to prevent a double splash on his father. The victory continues the Usos' seventh Tag Team Championship run.

The Usos and Mysterios have feuded for months, starting when the Mysterios were Tag Team Champions. After Rey Mysterio had a short-lived feud with Roman Reigns (which culminated in a Hell in a Cell match), the Usos started to target the Mysterios and their Smackdown Tag Team titles. The Usos won the Smackdown Tag Team titles at Money in the Bank, and the Mysterios have spent the last month trying to get the titles back. However, in the process, Dominik showed some signs of rebelling against his decorated father and even resorted to cheating (unsuccessfully) at one point.

The Usos' victory ensures that the Bloodline will still be champions after Summerslam. The Usos' cousin Roman Reigns is currently WWE Universal Champion and is set to headline Summerslam in a match against John Cena. If Reigns lose, he's agreed to leave WWE, which of course would put the entire Bloodline in jeopardy. As for the Mysterios, it's hard to say what the future holds for them. The pair have been a tag team for a full year, and it seems like a second championship run isn't currently in the works. Given Dominik's recent teases of issues with his father, could we be seeing the Mysterios kick off a feud in the coming weeks?

Summerslam is currently streaming on Peacock.