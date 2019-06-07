Undertaker Defeats Goldberg in WWE Super ShowDown Main Event

The Undertaker stood tall at the end of Super ShowDown on Friday afternoon, defeating WCW icon Bill Goldberg in a brief match.

After a long face-off, Goldberg performed Taker’s throat slash taunt, then stunned “The Deadman” with two spears for a close two count.

After blocking a chokeslam, Goldberg then locked in a knee bar that Undertaker had to break by using the ropes.

Goldberg then attempted a running shoulder block in the corner, but Undertaker dodged, causing Goldberg to bleed when he hit the turnbuckle.

From there Undertaker had the advantage, nailing Goldberg with strikes, an Old School to the back of the neck and a chokeslam. He nailed a Tombstone, but Goldberg managed to kick out at two.

Undertaker spent the next few minutes on the offensive, but Goldberg countered a big boot with a spear. He then attempted a Jackhammer, but couldn’t get a full rotation and couldn’t secure the pin.

Goldberg then tried a piledriver but dropped him due to exhaustion. Undertaker hit a chokeslam and secured the win.

The match clocked in a 8 minutes, 30 seconds. Undertaker posed in the middle of the ring as the show closed, though he seemed visibly disappointed before the fireworks started going off.