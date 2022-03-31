WWE SuperCard Reveals WrestleMania 38 Card Tier and New Modes

It's WrestleMania week, and WWE SuperCard is getting in on all the fun with the reveal of its latest tier and a host of new modes. The popular mobile game is introducing its latest card tier, and it's fittingly the WrestleMania 38 card tier, which includes more than 70 new cards. They even revealed a first look at the new cards for Roman Reigns, Bayley, and Randy Orton, and the set will also include Charlotte Flair, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Ronda Rousey, AJ Styles, The Undertaker, Becky Lynch, Brock Lesnar, and more. There are also new modes coming to the game, including a Tag Team and Money in the Bank Takeover mode, so you'll be staying busy for some time to come.

Roman Reigns' Money in the Bank Takeover, which launched with the delightful live-action ad above featuring Reigns and The Usos, kicked off yesterday and will run through May 2nd. The event gives players the honor of acknowledging The Tribal Chief while active, and during that time the mode will offer additional rewards for climbing the ladder and taking the briefcase.

(Photo: 2K)

May will see the launch of the limited-time Tag Team Takedown Mode, which will pair together players to take on other Tag Teams. Your team will earn rewards by winning matches and completing milestones, and after the match's conclusion, partners will have the option to continue as a team to gain more rewards or can move on to another team.

You don't have to wait till May however to find other cool things to do, as April will also see the release of multiple special edition cards to earn, including an Irwin R. Schyster (I.R.S.) card on Tax Day, a Triple H D-Generation X card, a Remastered Bayley card, and more.

You can get a look at all three new cards above and below, and you can check out the new video ad in the video above. WWE SuperCard is available on iOS (12.0) and Android (5.0) devices, and you can find more on Season 8 below.

Season 8 introduced new upgrades to the core gameplay, including Champion's Boost, Pack Battle rewards, and Manager Cards. Champion's Boost is a new stat modifier that will correlate to what's happening in the real world, as it will automatically apply a boost to a Superstar's card after winning a WWE title in real life. Meanwhile, the new card tiers added are Mire, Maelstrom, and Valhalla, and will unlock as players advance in tiers. The new tiers will include a variety of new superstars in the game, including Rick Boogs, Afa and Sika, Julius and Brutus Creed, Mansoor, Molly Holly, and more.

Will you be jumping into WWE SuperCard's latest content? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling and gaming with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!