Undertaker Farewell: WWE Fans Are Wondering Why Kane Is The Only One In Costume

Throughout the Undertaker's career within the WWE, Mark Calaway was often joined by his "brother", the enigmatic Kane, who happened to make his appearance known once again in the 30th Anniversary for the "Phenom", but fans are left both amazed and curious as to why he was the only one in costume! For those who might not know, Glenn Thomas Jacobs, Kane's true identity, is currently the mayor of Knox in Tennessee, so seeing him roll in to honor the Undertaker is made that much more special, especially wearing his full wrestling attire instead of a suit!

(Photo: WWE)

What did you think of the tribute to the Undertaker? Do you think everyone else in the ring should have been wearing their wrestling attire? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of professional wrestling!