Undertaker Farewell: WWE Fans Are Wondering Why Kane Is The Only One In Costume
Throughout the Undertaker's career within the WWE, Mark Calaway was often joined by his "brother", the enigmatic Kane, who happened to make his appearance known once again in the 30th Anniversary for the "Phenom", but fans are left both amazed and curious as to why he was the only one in costume! For those who might not know, Glenn Thomas Jacobs, Kane's true identity, is currently the mayor of Knox in Tennessee, so seeing him roll in to honor the Undertaker is made that much more special, especially wearing his full wrestling attire instead of a suit!
What did you think of the tribute to the Undertaker? Do you think everyone else in the ring should have been wearing their wrestling attire? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of professional wrestling!
The Memo Must Have Been Lost In The Mail
Kane didn't get the memo. #WWESurvivorSeries— I Am 1 (@NYRDGHIGUY) November 23, 2020
One Last Match?
Kane is in full gear. We are gonna get Kane and Undertaker beating up the legends 😁😂 #SurvivorSeries @CountdownEnded— Sandman Sizzle (@sizzlereports) November 23, 2020
Was It A Joke?
LOL. That HAS to be a rib on Kane. "Oh yeah, Glen. We're all gonna come out in gimmick & ring gear." 😂 #SurvivorSeries— KraigoWaffles (@KraigoWaffles) November 23, 2020
Strange But Cool
Weird that Kane came out in gear, but his new gear that is not how he would’ve been remembered alongside Taker.#FarewellTaker #SurvivorSeries— Snake Jazz☆™ 🇬🇧🇱🇨🇹🇹 (@Mr_RyMz) November 23, 2020
He's A Professional
Shoutout Kane for coming to the ring in full ring gear and not shaking anyone’s hand #SurvivorSeries #Undertaker30— Jordan Bryant (@Whole_Milk_8g) November 23, 2020
Victory
Kane at #SurvivorSeries2020 pic.twitter.com/0m3QeSP7Gy— CoachTeddy (@coachteddy) November 23, 2020
There Can Be Only One
Kane came out dressed up because he’s the only one who can put the undertaker away for good.— Scrapper Lottery (@ScrapLotto) November 23, 2020
Fantastic
Kane (mayor Jacobs) in full gear is fantastic#SurvivorSeries— Cassock Club Podcast (@CassockClub) November 23, 2020
Some Wouldn't Take It As Well
I'd be pissed if I were the Godwin's or Kane having to be in character and costume when everyone else got to dress normally 😂— Herbie Castro (@herbie2DX) November 23, 2020
Kayfabe Is Alive And Well
Kane still keeping kayfabe alive lol #SurvivorSeries— RysterRyan (Ryan) (@RysteerRyan) November 23, 2020