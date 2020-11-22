Undertaker Remembers Miserable Live With Regis and Kathie Lee Experience

✖

The Undertaker opened up about his "miserable" experience on Live With Regis and Kathie Lee back in 1991. As Undertaker (real name Mark Calaway) prepares for his farewell celebration on WWE's Survivor Series pay-per-view, he has been making the rounds with several interviews as he's opening up for the first real time about his lengthy past in the wrestling entertainment business. As one of the last bastions of kayfabe in the industry, Calaway knows more than anyone about the struggle of keeping up one's character when under a microscope and one of the most memorable had to have been his early daytime television appearances.

Opening up about the interview with First We Feast's Sean Evans for Hot Ones, Calaway revealed that he felt "absolutely miserable" during his Live With Regis and Kathie Lee appearance. When asked about whether or not he enjoyed showing up in character on daytime television, he explained how his early character limited how his performance.

"Back then in the early 90s, I had no juice then," Calway explained, "Right? I'm just one of the guys. And when the boss says, 'Hey, we want you to go on Regis and Kathie Lee,' you go on Regis and Kathie Lee." He then detailed about how awkward he felt when Kathie Lee started speaking to him, but all he could respond with was grunts.

"I remember the first time we did the show," Calaway began, "[Kathie Lee] starts piping off and I'm just like [grunting noise]. I hated it, I did. I knew it was good for business, but for my character and for me personally, I was absolutely miserable."

This debut appearance was not the only time the Undertaker showed up on Live With Regis and Kathie Lee, but subsequent appearances played more with the awkwardness of dealing with a character like Calaway's dead man. Daytime talk show appearances have become far less awkward for WWE talent over the years thanks to kayfabe fading away over time, and the Calaway we are seeing now is one that no longer has to simply grunt through each interview.

Whatever's next for The Undetaker following the "Final Farewell" at WWE Survivor Series is unknown, but long time fans will most certainly be along for whatever ride Mark Calaway chooses to go on from here. But what do you think? Are you excited to see The Undertaker open up about his long career? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!