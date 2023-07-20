WWE Fans Debate Which Version of the WWE Tag Team Championships Is The Best

WWE has had tag team championships since way back in 1963 with the WWWF United States Tag Team Championships. Over the past few decades, there have been a number of different designs and different title lineages — from the classic WWF World Tag Team Championships of the 1980s and 90s to the WWE & World Tag Team Championships of the Ruthless Aggression and PG Era to the recent brand-specific Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Championships that were unified into the Undisputed WWE Tag Tea Championships in May 2022. Those championships are currently held by Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens, who ended The Usos' record-breaking reign at WrestleMania 39 back in April.

WWE's official Twitter account posted a question to fans on Thursday asking which design they think is the best for the tag titles. While not much love was current to the current designs, plenty of fans argued over whether or not the 80s or 2000s had the best championships. Which side are you on? Check out some of the reactions below and tell us in the comments!